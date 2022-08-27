By Alex Portal
Black Hills Pioneer
SPEARFISH – With degrees in both counseling and music, Pastor Randy Hedge is bringing a passion for praise to the United Church of Christ (UCC) in Spearfish.
“The UCC church in Spearfish is a very loving church,” Hedge said. “They have a really strong history of being a very strong church. They have a very successful music program with lots of talent in the congregation. And I’m just looking forward to working with them.”
Hedge worked most of his professional career as the student union director for the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and North Dakota State University, before taking an early retirement package and following his higher calling.
“I had, early on in my career, thought about ministry and I’d really … felt called by God to enter the ministry, and when this happened in Wisconsin and I was able to retire early, I answered my call to ministry,” Hedge said.
Hedge earned what amounts to a graduate degree in theology to become a licensed local pastor while serving in Plankinton SD, and White Lake SD, before becoming the fully-fledged pastor at the Methodist Church in Madison SD.
But the sailing was far from smooth for Hedge and his flock once he started his pastoral career.
“When I started there we were inundated with a storm which then brought a hundred-year flood to our town,” Hedge recalled. “And then a few months later we were launched into COVID.”
As did many pastors, Hedge led his congregation through the perilous first years of the pandemic on a wing and a prayer.
“It was a really, really difficult time in ministry, at a time when people really needed their church,” he said. “We had never done live broadcasting of our service, so we went and developed Facebook Live right away … and did ministry in different ways.”
Hedge ended up contracting the virus and suffering prolonged symptoms, which forced him to once again cut his career short and retire early. Fortunately, this too, passed.
“I was thinking I was retired as of November and I moved out to the Hills,” Hedge said with a laugh. “And before I knew it I was providing pulpit supply for the Spearfish UCC.”
In May, Hedge accepted a permanent position at the Spearfish church and he and his wife, Holly, are in the process of transitioning from their house in Sioux Falls to their home in Spearfish Canyon.
“So it’s been a real blessing to be able to retire, get well, and then go to work part time,” he said. “They do some incredible mission work; they’re very active in the community with the food pantry and the Good Shepherd Clinic and then there are various other mission projects that they take on.”
The church, located at 920, N. Main St., will host an outdoor service with special gospel music, and a community block party on Sept. 18, where Hedge said he hopes to get to know people from out side the congregation as well.
“It’s gonna be a very special day for us,” he said. “We just are inviting everyone to come out. The service is at 10 o’clock, and the party is immediately after.”
For more information about the United Church of Christ, visit www.ucc.org.
For more information about Hedge, and to hear some of his original music, visit www.randyhedgemusic.com.
