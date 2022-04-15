‘The Price of Gold’ exhibit features former Homestake employee stories

LEAD — There have been many histories of the Homestake Mine that have been written, but none of them have focused exclusively on the people who helped to build the largest gold mine in the world, and then suffered the effects of its closure.
The Price of Gold, a traveling art exhibit and book-in-progress, seeks to do just that. The project, created by writer Erin Lorraine Broberg and photographer Nick Hubbard, tells the stories of dozens of former Homestake employees, and how their work with the mine helped to build the community in Lead. It includes portraits of about 23 former employees, as well as a framed narrative of the stories Hubbard and Broberg produced from hours of visiting with the living legends of Homestake.
Broberg said the project started with former Homestake employees that she and Hubbard met when they worked at the Sanford Lab.
“(There is this) collaboration with Homestake employees who worked there since the 1970s,” Broberg said. “That collaboration is the only way the Sanford Lab is possible. Those are the only people who can come in and actually re-open this underground for science. They understood the facility. They understood the mechanics. We came when there was this amazing partnership and we’re meeting all of these amazing people and started hearing their stories about Homestake. Then we started noticing that they were beginning to retire. They were at that age where they were passing the baton. We realized that those stories were leaving the Sanford. Lab.”
So, Broberg and Hubbard decided to do what they could to preserve the stories of the employees they talked to. But one thing led to another, and more often than not employees would invite other former Homestake workers to a coffee chat for the project. It wasn’t long before the workers would begin to feed off each other, swapping stories of the old days and uncovering golden memories and experiences to be preserved.
One story that sticks out in Broberg’s mind is that of Eileen Brosnahan, who worked in human resources and was responsible for explaining benefits and severance pay to employees during Homestake’s closure.
“One that has always hit me really hard was Eileen’s story,” she said. “That was the one people came and talked to me about a lot. Eileen worked at HR at Homestake for 15-20 years, and then she was kind of a one woman show towards the end. When they were doing layoffs, she was the person they would come in to and she would walk them through all of their benefits and their severance pay and insurance. In her story she talks about hearing every single person’s story as they lost their job. She talked about when she started at Homestake everybody felt like if you have a job at Homestake you’re set for the rest of your life. It was just each person realizing that they didn’t know what to do now. They had put down roots so deep that they didn’t know where to go from here.”
Not all of the stories are sad though. In fact, Broberg said many of them are humorous and filled with hope. Hubbard’s favorite stories were those that told about the employees building community in Lead.
“Ricky Allen told the story about the underground library,” Hubbard said. “They had this area nobody really talked about where they would help immigrants or people who didn’t quite speak English or who were looking to get their visa or become a citizen. They would help them learn. It really brought the sense of community. Just because you were a miner and it was a hard working job, you were still a person and they really cared about you. It was more than just you’re here to do a job. It was really a sense of community. That’s really all Lead was altogether.”
Though the exhibit highlights about 23 former employees, Broberg and Hubbard said they have many other stories to tell. They are currently putting a book together, which they hope will be released next year.
“We have hundreds of other photographs and thousands of stories that we have to whittle down,” Broberg said.
“What I hope people get out of this is there are a lot of histories about Homestake, but not a lot of them talk about people specifically,” Hubbard said. “There are so many different stories. Everyone has such a unique background and experience working here, and all of the things they learned. Some of them had families and generations who worked here. I think we just really want people to understand that it was more than just a mining facility. It was about the people in the community here.”
The Price of Gold exhibit is on display at the Lead-Deadwood Arts Center through the month of April. There are also plans to display the exhibit at the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center this summer. Broberg said she hopes those who view it will not only connect with the employees, but will also be able to identify with what happens when industry leaves a town.
“I feel like people who aren’t connected to Homestake, who aren’t in the Black Hills or in South Dakota, can still find something to identify with,” she said. “It’s connected to the mine. But it’s this larger story of a community that was entirely tied to its main industry, and when that industry left, what happened to it. You can find examples of this throughout the United States and across the globe. This is a story that has happened thousands of times. I think Homestake is such an amazing representation of it because it was the largest, most profitable and deepest (gold mine) in the Northern Hemisphere for so long. It’s an amazing place to tell that story that happens in a lot of different places.”
