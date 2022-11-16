‘The Play that Goes Wrong’ is right around the corner .jpg

The Lead-Deadwood High School Drama Department will stage “The Play that Goes Wrong” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the high school auditorium. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson

Click to purchase this photo

LEAD – The Lead-Deadwood High School Drama Department’s rendition of “The Play that Goes Wrong” is right around the corner, as the production takes center stage at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the high school auditorium.

Co-directed by Shaley Lensegrav and Amanda Jones, the scene is set with an unconscious leading lady, a corpse who can’t play dead, a disheveled detective, a bumbling butler and others who must battle against technical troubles, forgotten lines, and sabotaging scenery in a quest to arrive in one piece at the final curtain call.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.