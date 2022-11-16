LEAD – The Lead-Deadwood High School Drama Department’s rendition of “The Play that Goes Wrong” is right around the corner, as the production takes center stage at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the high school auditorium.
Co-directed by Shaley Lensegrav and Amanda Jones, the scene is set with an unconscious leading lady, a corpse who can’t play dead, a disheveled detective, a bumbling butler and others who must battle against technical troubles, forgotten lines, and sabotaging scenery in a quest to arrive in one piece at the final curtain call.
“We chose this play because it is a different kind of comedy—instead of saying funny things and getting laughs, the actors find themselves in funny situations because everything is ‘going wrong.’ That›s what makes it funny,” Lensegrav said. “Really, the actors are trying to perform the fictitious murder mystery whodunit ‘The Murder at Haversham Manor,’ but the complications they encounter while performing is what makes it ‘The Play that Goes Wrong.’”
Jones said the directing duo chose the play because it’s just plain fun.
“We have been constantly laughing during our rehearsals and enjoying every step of the process,” Jones said. “We wanted an ensemble comedic romp and just fell in love with the script. Luckily, we had the right actors audition and now I cannot imagine the play cast any other way.”
The evening performances will feature the talents of the following actors: Corbin Vincent as Artie, the Cornley Drama Society’s Stage Manager; Raelie Williams as Taylor, the Cornley Drama Society’s Light and Sound Operator; Eric Kosters as Chris, the Cornley Drama Society’s Director; Drew Christensen as Chris, who plays Inspector Carter; Hudson Knabel as Jonathan, who plays Charles Haversham; Mariana Pitlick as Rachel, who plays Mary Colleymoore; Rejoice Davis as Denise, who plays Perkins; Phoenix Canida as Max, who plays Cecil Haversham and Arthur the Gardener; Briar Rose as Sandra, who plays Florence Colleymoore.
Lensegrav said she is particularly impressed with this group of actors for a variety of reasons.
“We have some new blood, but a lot of our cast, we have worked with before and it has been just awesome to see them develop and grow not only as a cast, but as a friend group, as well,” she said. “The level of trust that they have with each other and just the way that they are able to work together has really taken this show to the next level. We didn’t have to get all of the awkwardness out of the way first, we were able to just dive in and begin working together.”
Jones said, additionally, each actor is involved in other extracurricular activities and has a full academic schedule.
“They have been able to juggle all their different commitments and be focused and present at our rehearsals,” she said. “We have had so much fun creating the play and they have all been so excited about the show. Every day they come with suggestions and questions. I have laughed out loud continuously. “
Lensegrav said what makes the play most challenging is the fact that it is a play within a play.
“The goal is to put on the play ‘Murder at Haversham Mannor,’ but unfortunate complications keep happening to the actors which is what makes it ‘The Play that Goes Wrong,’” she said. “Working on the timing of those gags, the actors’ reactions, and keeping the trials the actors face fresh has been a little challenging just because they know what is supposed to happen when, but are supposed to act like it’s the first time that it’s happened. “
When asked to share her favorite scene or part of the play, Lensegrav said there are several.
“I don’t think there has been a night where I haven’t big belly laughed at how a line was delivered or a funny entrance or bit,” she said. “I’m hoping that those belly laughs are contagious and that our audience catches the disease.”
Jones said she’s partial to the ‘wonderful’ fight scenes.
“They have been a joy to block and rehearse,” she said. “Some of our fights might worry the audience they look so realistic.”
Jones went on to say support for the play’s creation has been amazing.
“Jim Studioso helped build extra flats for our set, Amy Todd made t-shirts for the cast and crew, Oliver Burgoyne painted a portrait for the scenery with the help of Khloe Richards,” she said. “It has been so wonderful to watch the school community pull together and help us follow through with our artistic vision.”
Lensegrav said in almost every show, there is a moment where something happens on stage and there’s a moment of “Oh, no, that wasn’t supposed to happen.”
“But if you have skilled actors, they will be able to cover and roll with it to keep the show going,” Lensegrav said. “That is what this show is all about, so the audience might be asking themselves, ‘was that planned? was that supposed to happen?’ Those are the moments that we’re hoping to present as authentically as possible in order to get the biggest laughs.”
All in all, Lensegrav said if she could have the audience take away just one memorable point from the play, it would be this.
“It is all about rolling with the punches,” she said. “There isn’t a huge underlying meaningful message, but I think that we all have to learn to roll with the punches and plot twists of life just like we see the actors do on stage. I hope that audience members will get some enjoyment out of the gags.”
Admission to the performances is one canned or dry good food pantry item per person or $5 for adults and students.
