Lead-Deadwood High School, under the direction of Shaley Lensegrav and Amanda Jones, will stage The McIntyre Estate at 7 p.m. Monday in the Lead-Deadwood High School auditorium. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson
LEAD — A play that tells the stories of four families following the loss of their home in a house fire, The McIntyre Estate, this year’s Lead-Deadwood High School One Act Play, is set for a 7 p.m. community performance Monday in the high school auditorium, under the direction of Shaley Lensegrav and Amanda Jones.
“We’ve only directed comedies since taking over the department, so we wanted to select a drama to challenge our actors and help them grow as performers through exploring new emotions,” Lensegrav said.
Jones said that while the co-directors have had a great time preparing comedic plays, they also want to create well-rounded actors.
“This was chosen to allow them to explore different genres and to learn how to tackle a dramatic text,” Jones said.
Cast and crew of The McIntyre Estate is as follows: Mariana Pitlick, Mrs. Clara McIntyre; Rejoice Davis, Lizzy McIntyre/Susan; Drew Christensen, David Green; Jayda Hunter, Reporter; Corbin Vincent, Tom/Eric; Briar Rose, Sarah/Rita; and Daleila Pearce-Unden, Amy.
“We have the best kids,” Lensegrav said. “We have kind of a core group of kids that have been in most of our shows and then some newbies thrown into the mix. It is just fun getting to work with good people who want to perform well.”
“Even if they are a small group, they are powerful,” Jones said. “We seem to get the exact number of students we need to be able to cast our one-act, but we are lucky that they are a talented bunch. We compete sometime against one-acts with more than 20 performers, but our small group holds their own.”
Lensegrav and Jones said that while the group is greatly talented, there are challenges associated with staging this particular play.
“Since it is a drama, it is a new style of acting for some of our actors or a style that some of them haven’t practiced with in a while. We’re missing a couple actors because of other winter extra curriculars or commitments, but I am very happy with our cast and their commitment to getting better each time we practice,” Lensegrav said.
Jones said drama can be deceiving.
“As we work through each scene with our actors, they discover more and more complexity of emotion,” Jones said. “It is helping them create dynamic, believable characters.”
Lensegrav said that for her, the most memorable take-away from the play she wishes to impart upon the audience is this.
“A house is a home because of the people in it,” she said.
“Value those you love above the stuff you own,” Jones said. “If you lose everything, the ones you love will help you pick up the pieces and start over. Perhaps it will also lead the audience to think about someone they know who is all alone and provide them with some company. We are social creatures and, even when we are old and grey, we still need one another.”
General rules regarding the One Act competition include a 45-minute stage allowance, during which time, the drama team must set up, perform, and clear the stage. Teams receive their judging critiques immediately following.
Admission to Monday’s performance is free, but free-will donations to the drama club will be accepted.
“Our club funds sponsor a small scholarship for a graduating senior from the program and hopefully, with enough funds, would allow us to take our club members to more professional or community theatrical performances in the future,” Lensegrav said. “We compete at regions in Hill City (Jan. 25). From that competition, two teams will advance to state which is held in Sioux Falls Feb. 2-4.”
Lensegrav said the team is really excited to compete at the end of the month.
“One Act competitions are fun because you get to see so many plays, sets, different ways that actors approach characters, and directing styles in one day,” Lensegrav said. “The critique sessions from the judges immediately after the performances are really awesome as well because it turns the whole competition into such a valuable learning opportunity for us and our kids.”
Jones said the cast’s dedication and commitment will make this play a polished work that does not reflect any of the challenges they faced, only the wonderful abilities of our actors to tell a story.
“This is a human story that will leave the audience hopefully grateful for all that they have and treasuring their loved ones just that much more,” she added.
