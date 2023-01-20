‘The McIntyre Estate’ sets up house on the L-DHS stage.jpg

Lead-Deadwood High School, under the direction of Shaley Lensegrav and Amanda Jones, will stage The McIntyre Estate at 7 p.m. Monday in the Lead-Deadwood High School auditorium. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson

Click to purchase this photo

LEAD  — A play that tells the stories of four families following the loss of their home in a house fire, The McIntyre Estate, this year’s Lead-Deadwood High School One Act Play, is set for a 7 p.m. community performance Monday in the high school auditorium, under the direction of Shaley Lensegrav and Amanda Jones.

“We’ve only directed comedies since taking over the department, so we wanted to select a drama to challenge our actors and help them grow as performers through exploring new emotions,” Lensegrav said.

