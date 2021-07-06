The Matthews to hold auditions for Theater on the Run

SPEARFISH — The Matthews Opera House & Arts Center will host auditions for the 10th Theater on the Run on Wednesday and Thursday, from 6:30-8:30 pm. The auditions take place at the Matthews Opera House Fireplace Room at 612 N. Main St. in Spearfish. They are open to both males and females, ages 20-60. The auditions will consist of cold reads. No prior registration for auditions needed.
Performance dates will be the weekends of Sept. 11 and Sept 18.
Theater on the Run is a theater event in which the audience moves from various downtown Spearfish locations following each one-act play. This year, to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the event, all performers will be part of one full-length play with scenes being performed at different locations. The show being performed is Murder on the Fly by C.A. Dougherty. The event sells out quickly, so it is a great way to be seen and heard if you are looking to be more involved in Black Hills community theater.
The next event for The Matthews is the ongoing production of “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.” The show runs 7:30 p.m., Mondays-Wednesdays, starting July 12-28.
