The Matthews announces Jazzy Holiday with Sophia Beatty

SPEARFISH — The Matthews Opera House and Arts Center in Spearfish is excited to announce “Jazzy Holiday with Sophia Beatty” on Friday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 for table seats and $20 for balcony seating.
This special performance from Black Hills area singer Sophia Beatty will feature favorite Christmas songs, as well as many of the most popular jazz songs made famous by artists like Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole, and Billie Holiday. Beatty will be accompanied by a full jazz band including Jordal Seidel on drums, Luke Graves on piano, Nick Ries on trumpet, Shawn Parker on saxophone, and Clayton Ryan on bass.
Unlike the Matthew’s regular concert series, this jazz production offers cabaret-style seating on the main floor of the theater with bottle service of several premium wines.
“Sophia has done a holiday jazz show for us before in 2019 and it was phenomenal,” said Darren Granaas, executive director of the Matthews Opera House. “She really blew the audience away. Sophia’s voice is incredible and she’ll be singing songs that everyone loves. I really can’t think of a better way to get in the holiday spirit than coming to this show.”
Based in the Black Hills of South Dakota, 25-year-old singer and songwriter Sophia Beatty sings with passion and heart that can be truly felt. She is known for her ability to sing classic jazz and soul cover music. From Etta James to Ella Fitzgerald to Aretha Franklin, she covers a whole variety of well known music that gets people up on their feet and singing along.
Building on this creative powerhouse of covers, Sophia has recently taken to the streets to share her original creations as well, which have been applauded greatly by the regional music community. She is already well on her way to becoming a staple of the northern plains musical experience. Sophia’s gift of synesthesia makes her original acoustic songs unique and emotionally moving. The journey her music will bring you on is something one must experience when traveling through the Black Hills.
Tickets can be purchased online at matthewsopera.com/jazzy, by visiting the Matthews’ gallery at 612 N. Main St. in Spearfish, or by calling (605) 642-7973.
