The Lucky Horse Company opens on Deadwood’s Main Street

DEADWOOD — A business that helps fund a local couple’s horse sanctuary has found sanctuary on Deadwood’s Main Street.
Jill and Todd Weber recently opened The Lucky Horse Company next to the Celebrity Hotel parking lot at 623 Main St., in a structure reminiscent of Deadwood’s early days and built around a 50-year old, 40-foot high pine tree that once served as Deadwood’s official Christmas tree.
“We saved the tree,” Jill said. “This harkens back to the old days, when trees went through the porches on Main Street. We modeled this after the liveries that were here in 1880.”
Along with a wide array of hand-decorated horse shoes, customized in nearly any means imaginable, the locale will also serve as the new stagecoach stop in Deadwood, as well as a ticket outlet for the Trial of Jack McCall and Deadwood’s new Brothel Tour, opening in July.
“We want to hand out any information we can,” Jill said. “Where to eat, the museums. We love the town and we want people to take advantage of everything we have to offer.”
The main order of business at The Lucky Horse Company, though, is horseshoe artwork.
“Blessings for the house is what we call it,” Jill said. “All we sell helps support the horses’ hay prices.”
Shiloh Horse Rescue is a 501(c)3 charity located in Deadwood that rescues abused, neglected, and injured horses. It is an end-of-life sanctuary facility for older slaughter-bound horses and the majority of its 40-plus residents are well over the age of 25 and are living out their lives at the facility.
The sanctuary goes through around 100 tons of hay a year, or 200 round bales, at approximately $100 a ton.
The horseshoe art formerly accompanied a donation made to Shiloh and was very popular.
“We started going to fairs and we sold a ton of them,” Jill said. “Four hundred wholesale in one hour.”
A warehouse and manufacturing center in Las Vegas keep the supply going nowadays and the couple’s crafts are featured in 1,000 stores nationwide in five different countries.
“It grew into this blessing,” Jill said. “Now we’re able to keep the rescue going.”
The horseshoes have played host to dozens of different remembrances, celebrations, and special occasions.
“We can do custom orders, but some are just easier to make here, so we do that, too,” Jill said.
Customers have had special horseshoes decorated in memory of beloved horses that have passed away and others have made the horseshoes the center piece of elaborate memorials for loved ones, as well.
The Webers ended up in Deadwood and their Williams Street home, by way of this Lucky Horse Company associated business booth set up at the Days of ’76, selling the decorated horseshoes.
Todd welds the creations, including statues for the Kentucky Derby.
Vending all across the country in years past and prior to opening their local outlet, the Webers first vended at the Sturgis Rally, then ventured into Deadwood, where a short stay turned into a two-month stay, and now, a permanent move.
“We just fell in love with the town,” Jill said. “We love the Deadwood television show and we said one day, we want to get a house here … we scraped everything we had together and bought the house on upper Williams. We just absolutely love it. We’re going to use it as a base.”
The Lucky Horse Company is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. When visitor season starts, the business will be closed Thursday and Sunday.
