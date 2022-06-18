The Lodge at Deadwood to grow by 45 rooms

DEADWOOD — The Lodge at Deadwood is taking their role in the hospitality industry seriously, expanding their current property by 45 rooms and also adding 38 rooms to the employee accommodation pool in Deadwood with the purchase of Deadwood Station.
“They’re upscale guest rooms. Most of them will have balconies,” said Anthony Galbraith, general manager at The Lodge at Deadwood, in regard to the 45 new rooms at the current property. “Then, the cherry on top is a two-floor suite that you’ll see off the end of the building when you’re driving up the hill from Deadwood to Spearfish. Most of the second floor is an outdoor deck patio with a fireplace, 75-inch TV. It’s a beautiful project. Hopefully, it’s done here shortly.”
Projected completion date for the new addition is late July or shortly after the Sturgis Rally.
There are currently 140 rooms at The Lodge at Deadwood.
“This will put another 45 on it,” Galbraith said. “So 185 total.”
The Lodge at Deadwood recently opened its sportsbook.
“With a huge video wall,” Galbraith said. “We opened that June 1, and then we redid our sports bar Oggie’s. We put a big video wall in that also.”
Other news at the property includes the March purchase of Deadwood Station by The Lodge at Deadwood principals.
“We’ve just found out through the years that housing in Deadwood is getting bought up and turned into rentals and Airbnbs and that kind of thing and it was just kind of pushing our employees out of Deadwood,” Galbraith said. “We wanted to do something to give back to the community, so we purchased that for housing for Deadwood, basically. Right now, I’ve got five or six other facilities that are renting rooms from us down there to house employees. I think of the 38 rooms, The Lodge, personally, is using 25 of them. The other 13 are being used by Deadwood, in general.”
The Lodge at Deadwood currently employs 280 workers.
“I would say the 310-320 mark would be ideal for us to be functioning fully,” Galbraith said. “We’re definitely getting by. Don’t get me wrong. But we would definitely use a few more key employees to be ideal for us.”
