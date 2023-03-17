DEADWOOD — With a 300-degree view of the Hills, room #301 at The Lodge at Deadwood is unlike any other of the property’s guest rooms before it.
Updated: March 17, 2023 @ 5:44 am
DEADWOOD — With a 300-degree view of the Hills, room #301 at The Lodge at Deadwood is unlike any other of the property’s guest rooms before it.
“There’s nothing like it in the Hills,” said The Lodge at Deadwood General Manager Anthony Galbraith.
Commanding a cool $750 per night and complete with a wide variety of accouterments unique to this room alone, the brand-new executive suite caters to an upscale clientele.
“And it’s rented a lot,” said Galbraith. “Right now, mostly weekends and when we have groups in-house. Weekends, it’s pretty much full every weekend. It’s pretty tough to get in on a weekend right now.”
That said, there is still availability for the spring and summer.
While the space is labeled an executive suite, it’ serves many other purposes.
Galbraith said so far the site has also been used for various special occasions, including anniversaries, birthdays, and family reunions.
“And then just groups that want to wow people,” he said. “It definitely has the wow factor.”
The bi-level room on the third and fourth floors of the hotel boasts a living space with fireplace, kitchen, and bathroom on the main floor, with a third-floor entrance. The fourth-floor bedroom/bath area opens to an outdoor patio deck with an amazing view, outdoor fireplace, and outdoor television for entertaining.
Comments Galbraith has heard from guests include “there’s nothing like it in the area or South Dakota,” and “there are some amazing views from up there,”
“I can’t wait until everything starts greening up in the summertime, to be up there,” Galbraith said. “It’s pretty spectacular.”
How did the new space come about?
“We just thought it would be just amazing to have something that’s nothing like anything in the area,” Galbraith said. “We just wanted to create something with a ‘wow’ factor to it that people want to come here to visit, to see.”
Paired with the property’s other amenities such as Jacuzzis, BetLodge Sportsbook, and 42-foot video wall make staying at Deadwood Lodge Gaming Resort in 2023 a completely different experience.
