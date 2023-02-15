LEAD — For nearly six years, the Majorana Demonstrator quietly listened to the Universe. Nearly a mile underground at the Sanford Underground Research Facility (SURF), in Lead, South Dakota, the experiment collected data that could answer one of the most perplexing questions in physics: Why is the Universe filled with something instead of nothing?
With the publication of the experiment’s final results, humanity is one step closer to finding that answer.
On Feb. 10, 2023, the Majorana Collaboration published their final results in Physical Review Letters. The experiment ran from 2015 through 2021 and was managed by Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) for the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Nuclear Physics with support from the National Science Foundation.
The final results prove that the techniques used by the collaboration could be deployed on a much larger scale to search for the rare, never-before-seen decay that could help explain the existence of matter in our Universe.
“The purpose of the Majorana Demonstrator was to prove that our detector design and technology was advanced enough to justify the creation of a ton-scale experiment,” said Vincente Guiseppe, co-spokesperson of the Majorana Collaboration and a research staff member at ORNL. “This paper—the culmination of six years of data and the final word on the Majorana Demonstrator—proves that we have achieved what we set out to do.”
“The SDSTA congratulates the Majorana Collaboration on this major achievement,” said Mike Headley, executive director of the South Dakota Science and Technology Authority, which operates SURF. “The Majorana Demonstrator was part of SURF’s initial suite of experiments, and this final result reflects the world-class facility and exceptional support we work to provide for experiments at SURF.”
As focus shifts to the next-generation experiment, the collaboration reflects on success that was far from guaranteed a decade ago.
The Question
The Majorana Demonstrator is linked to one of the biggest unanswered questions in particle physics: “Why does matter exist in the Universe, when everything we know about physics says it shouldn’t?”
According to theory, the Big Bang should have created equal parts matter and antimatter—substances that annihilate upon meeting, leaving nothing in their wake but pure energy and, theoretically, an empty Universe. Despite this prediction, we find ourselves amidst a Universe replete with matter. Some unknown, hidden rule of Nature must have tipped the scales to favor matter.
A leading hypothesis predicts that ghostly, subatomic particles called neutrinos once had super-heavy partners whose decays in the early Universe gave rise to the imbalance of matter and antimatter we see today. This hypothesis also predicts that neutrinos can act as their own antiparticle (also known as a “Majorana particle”). If this strange trait is observed, it could support the hypothesis and solve this mystery.
“A Majorana particle is one that is indistinguishable from its antimatter partner. This sets it apart from all other particles,” Guiseppe said. “With the Majorana Demonstrator, we are looking for this particle to induce a rare occurrence called neutrinoless double-beta decay.”
Just how rare is this proposed decay? To observe it in just two atoms, you’d have to wait over 1026 years.
“If we watch just one atom, waiting anxiously for it to decay, we would have to watch it for longer than the age of the Universe. To win this game, we have to increase the mass we are watching,” Guiseppe said.
Researchers knew they were unlikely to detect neutrinoless double-beta decay with amount of mass in the Majorana Demonstrator. The collaboration was in a global competition with other current-generation experiments to demonstrate their detector design and technology and to secure a bid for the scaled-up, next-generation experiment.
The Cavern
In 2010, Cabot-Ann Christofferson, a South Dakota Mines chemist with the Majorana Demonstrator, swept her headlamp across the drift nearly a mile underground, watching dust waft through the beam of light. The ground was slick with mud, and the air was warm, thick with humidity. She wondered, “How will this ever be the laboratory we need?”
Because the signal that the collaboration sought was so faint, their detector had to be built at SURF, where 4,850 feet of rock would shield the detector from unwanted “background noise” like cosmic rays on the surface of the Earth.
The Majorana Demonstrator’s inner detector consisted of 30 kilograms of an enriched isotope of germanium suspended by strings of ultrapure copper and encased in a supercooled cryostat vessel. This inner detector was concealed behind further layers of shielding, including a layer of 108,000 pounds (54 tons) of lead. This structure would be in a cleanroom with as few as 100 particles of dust per cubic foot. Because of the Majorana Demonstrator’s sensitivity, even a few particles of dust or a single bead of human sweat would produce enough background radiation to render the detector useless.
Crews at SURF were tasked with transforming the former mine and its century-old infrastructure into the United States’ deepest underground science laboratory, capable of meeting the high standards of modern research. And the standards were high indeed.
But SURF was invested in the experiment’s success; teams of scientists, engineers, and infrastructure technicians worked closely with the collaboration to create a space tailor-made for the experiment. “Every detail of the facility design reflected the cleanliness protocols and the environment that the experiment required to meet their science goals,” said Jaret Heise, SURF science director.
The floor was reinforced to withstand the weight of the heavy lead shield. The concrete floor was created in a single pour, ensuring that no seams would interfere with the hovercraft used to transport detector modules around the cleanroom. The ragged rock walls were covered with shotcrete and given a smooth finish for easy cleaning.
“The Majorana cleanroom is the cleanest lab space at SURF,” said Heise, noting that the laboratory’s cleaning protocols were informed by world experts in cleanroom operations. “In this laboratory, you must clean according to a detailed process, rather than any visual cue, because you’re often cleaning dirt that can’t be seen.”
