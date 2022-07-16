‘The Homestake and Community Show’ to open at L-D Arts Center this week

LEAD — The hometown values and charm of Lead will be the focus of the newest art show, scheduled to open at the Lead-Deadwood Arts Center this week.
“The Homestake and Community Show,” is a collection of artwork of various media from three different artists whose hearts are in Lead — Dorothy Snowden, Sandy Newman and Bill Feterl. Its focus is on Lead, it’s various neighborhoods, and the iconic symbols and influence of Homestake.
“Residents can really identify with this art because it is their community,” said Lead-Deadwood Arts Center Director Karen Everett. “It was just the artists’ love of community that made them want to do this show. It’s a wide range of paintings and they have some very beautiful pieces of some of our historic Homestake buildings that make for a very personal experience for local residents.”
Dorothy Snowden, an artist from Newell who served as the artist in residence at the Homestake Opera House last year, said all three artists have connections to the community. Newman grew up in Lead, and Feterl worked for Homestake many years, illustrated many of the company’s manuals, as well as worked on many other projects.
“In general, the three of us explored the area, with the old equipment, the Open Cut, the districts and the neighborhoods,” Snowden said. “People love looking at those street scenes.”
Snowden added that many of the street scenes even prompt further conversations, as residents dig out old photographs from the same neighborhoods and point out familiar houses in the paintings.
Many of the pieces are also plein air artwork, which means the artists painted them onsite in the various locations depicted. That allowed for artists to visit with members of the community, increasing their connection to the artwork.
“By painting in plein air we are capturing that moment of that particular day,” Snowden said. “By doing so we’re always talking to people in the neighborhoods, and I think that promotes the area more.”
Snowden and Everett both said they hope the show will turn into an annual exhibit about the Lead-Deadwood area community and invite even more artists to participate.
“The response is just encouraging me and other artists to come down that avenue of doing more pieces with Lead and the history of Homestake for down the road next year,” Snowden said. “We can see this pulling in more people from the community and it’s exciting. That’s how these things grow. We just start with a little idea and it blossoms. We have so many talented artists in the area.”
“The Homestake and Community Show” will open at the Lead-Deadwood Arts Center on Thursday, May 21, with a public reception from 5-7 p.m. The event will coincide with the Chamber Mixer at the Stampmill at the same time, allowing patrons to easily enjoy both locations.
