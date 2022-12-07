SPEARFISH — Oh, the weather outside was frightful, but the Festival of Trees was so delightful.
From Nov. 30 to Saturday, the Zonta Club of Spearfish invited the community to, “a sparkling winter fantasy,” the 31st annual Festival of Trees. With spirits high, and donations flying through the sky, the weekend was deemed a success.
In total, the festival raised $55,000 for the community and collected 512 pounds of food for the Spearfish Food Pantry.
“All of the money that’s raised goes back into the community through grant applications.” Zonta President Lorrie Redfield said.
Grant applications for the festival donations will open in February 2023, and the grant brunch will be held in April 2023.
Every year, auction-goers are able to vote on their favorite tree, wreath, and home décor up for auction. This year, the people’s choice winners were: “Welcome to Whoville,” tree donated by Nelson Chiropractic; “Believe,” wreath donated by Matson Construction; and “Let’s go to the lake,” cabin donated by Chris Gengler.
The highest bid received was for the “Hot Cocoa Christmas” tree, donated by Belle Vice and Black Hills Christian Academy, at $3,700.
Redfield said there were at least four trees that were donated back for families in need.
“People had bid on those (trees) and then, instead of keeping them, they donated them to (families in need).” Redfield said.
The main event on Friday brought in more than 200 people, Redfield said.
