STURGIS — Dale Lamphere sees his sculpture “The Hive” as the frosting on the cake of the incredible transformation of Jackson Boulevard in Spearfish.
“There is all of this other work that goes into the infrastructure, but I get to do the decorative aspect of it,” he told a group gathered Wednesday to get the first glimpse of his new creation. “The Hive is certainly more than decorative. I think it is very meaningful in terms of its relationship to Black Hills State University.”
Located at the intersection of Jackson Boulevard and Ames Street on the way to the BHSU campus, the four-ton stainless steel sculpture in the new roundabout will greet visitors and students to the university. It pays homage to the BHSU mascot, the Yellow Jacket.
Lamphere said it was an honor to do the sculpture.
“You always hear that no man is a prophet in his own land, so after 52 years, I finally get to do a major piece outdoors here in the Black Hills. I’m very grateful for that,” he said.
Lamphere believes The Hive will be an iconic piece of art and something the city of Spearfish and BHSU can enjoy and be proud of for years to come.
After studying the natural form and overlapping structure of a hive, Lamphere set out to create a modern version. The colors of the woven pieces on The Hive are the natural silver of the stainless steel, painted BHSU green and gold which is a titanium nitrate coated stainless steel.
“I like to use innovative materials as much as possible, and I think we have distilled the essence of The Hive down to something that is really going to be remarkable,” Lamphere said.
Great sculptures like The Hive don’t happen without a lot of assistance, Lamphere said. The sculptor thanked those who had contributed to the helping him complete The Hive including Andy Roltgen, Shane Simon and Brook Loobey.
Lamphere attended Black Hills State University before going on to an impressive career as an artist. Recent works by Lamphere, South Dakota’s artist laureate, include Dignity of Earth and Sky at Chamberlain and the Arc of Dreams in Sioux Falls.
BHSU President Laurie S. Nichols said the university was approached by the city and asked about partnering with them on some sort of sign at the roundabout.
“We were looking at signage first, and then as we really got into talking about it, we realized we really should do a beautiful public art piece. Dale’s name popped up right away,” she said.
Nichols said they showed Lamphere the concept and he provided them an idea. He presented the idea to a small campus group last June.
“He showed us the model and we loved it right away,” she said.
And now that Nichols has seen the 20-foot finished sculpture she’s even more impressed.
“I really, really like it. I think he really nailed it. It could not have been better,” she said. “It’s not a true depiction of a hive, but I think the contemporary abstract twist on it is really nice.”
Spearfish City Engineer Kyle Mathis said the sculpture will be installed sometime in August and the entire roundabout area by early fall.
“We’re looking forward to getting that up and letting everybody get a peek at that,” he said. “When this is through, our community should be very, very proud of the whole project including Dale’s wonderful sculpture.”
It was the intent of the city and BHSU to provide a grand gateway to the campus, he said.
“I believe it will act as a welcome home to all Yellow Jackets past and present,” Mathis said. “The Hive will honor the ongoing collaboration between the Spearfish community and Black Hills State. It also will add to the many exceptional pieces of art already found throughout our city.”
The BHSU Foundation is looking to raise $85,000 to help pay for The Hive Sculpture. To donate go to: bhsufoundation.org or call the Foundation office at 642-6385.
