The Hills Self Storage opens in Spearfish

SPEARFISH — Keating Resources has officially opened The Hills Self Storage (www.thehillsselfstorage.com) in Spearfish on May 11 with a celebratory ribbon cutting. The facility is located in a 52,000 square foot facility on 6 acres fronting Interstate 90 located at 125 Industrial Drive.
“We are excited to open this facility which will play an important role in the growth of Lawrence County,” says Gerard Keating.
This comes after Keating Resources opened a similar facility in Custer back in March. Both facilities are the first to offer climate-controlled self-storage in Custer and Spearfish. The facilities each have a full-time on-site manager, from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M. daily. Units are available in size ranging from 50-800 square feet which can be consolidated for sizes up to 10,000 SF.
Keating Resources is owned by Gerard and Alec Keating. The company invests in real estate in Florida, Texas, South Dakota, Wyoming, and Nebraska and has offices in Atkinson, Nebraska, and Dallas, Texas. For more information regarding Keating Resources, please contact Gerard Keating at 402-925-5113 or gerard@keatingresources.com.
