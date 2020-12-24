The Golden Tradition of Giving

SPEARFISH — The Salvation Army has once again received a valuable coin, which has now been a golden tradition in the Black Hills for 24 years.
On Dec. 18, The Salvation Army received a 1-ounce 1983 Robert Frost gold coin concealed in a Peanuts cartoon, wrapped in a $100 bill. This monetary donation of good will was dropped into a Salvation Army Red Kettle at Walgreens in Spearfish. This is the second of the two annual gold coins usually received by The Salvation Army.
Written on the cartoon: “Schultz, Santa and Salvation Army Red Kettles - Some traditions were meant to continue – Thanks for all the Good You Continue to Do!!”
To mark the unique year that 2020 had been, the donor added some flair to the Peanuts characters by doodling masks onto their faces and issued a challenge to others with another caption this year. It reads, “Shout out challenge to all our Black Hills Secret Santas – Let’s keep this tradition going for another 24 years!!!” The estimated value of the coin is currently just over $1800.00.
The Salvation Army’s commitment to, “Rescuing Christmas” in the Black Hills, as well as meeting needs all year long, is made possible by donations made in the kettles and mail in donations. The 2020 Rescue Christmas Campaign goal is $380,000. To date, The Salvation Army has raised $296,142.00 or 78% of its goal.
There are still opportunities to give – the storefront red kettles will be out through Christmas Eve and year-end tax-deductible donations can be mailed to: The Salvation Army, 405 N. Cherry Ave. Rapid City, SD 57701. Online giving is encouraged at www.blackhillsredkettle.org.
Funds raised locally are used at Christmas time to provide food for families and individuals, toys for children, and used throughout the year to provide other basic financial and material assistance of food, clothing, household items, utility assistance, and more to those in need in our community.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.