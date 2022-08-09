The first family of Sky Ridge

Megan Haag, right, and her daughter Jadah cuddle up on their couch at their new home in Sky Ridge. Pioneer photo by Alex Portal

SPEARFISH — As the first family of the Sky Ridge housing development in Spearfish, Megan Haag and her daughter Jadah, along with their two cats and dog Zeeke, are excited to be a part of a growing neighborhood.

“It’s beautiful out here, so I’m excited to have another sense of community. I think it’ll be fun to have the sports complex up there, the bike trails, and I think they’re gonna do a little park. … There’ll just be some fun things to really bring in young families to feel part of the community,” Haag said.

