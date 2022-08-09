The first family of Sky Ridge

SPEARFISH — As the first family of the Sky Ridge housing development in Spearfish, Megan Haag and her daughter Jadah, along with their two cats and dog Zeeke, are excited to be a part of a growing neighborhood.
“It’s beautiful out here, so I’m excited to have another sense of community. I think it’ll be fun to have the sports complex up there, the bike trails, and I think they’re gonna do a little park. … There’ll just be some fun things to really bring in young families to feel part of the community,” Haag said.
Haag moved to Spearfish in 2011 from the eastern part of the state, in order to get a teaching degree from Black Hills State University. Now, with a master’s in reading, she teaches first grade in Belle Fourche, but never had any intention of living anywhere else; even going so far as to buy a plot of land in order to build a house Spearfish. That, however, turned out to be more problematic than anticipated and Haag and her daughter have been stuck renting ever since.
“So I was like, ‘Jadah, I don’t think this is in the cards for us,’” she said. “We were having a hard time.”
Haag said a friend of hers was the first person to sign up on the waiting list with Dream Design International, Inc. (DDI) out of Rapid City, the developer of the Sky Ridge homes. It was her friend who encouraged Haag to get her name on the list as well. When the friend made other arrangements and removed her name from the running, Haag became first in line. Although she was still skeptical that homeownership in Spearfish would be in her immediate future.
“At first, when (Sky Ridge) was an idea, it was like, ‘that is so cool,’ but you don’t really hear about those types of good things in the world anymore,” Haag said. “But once they broke ground, it felt more real to be invited to that, but I was like, ‘what a cool thing, hopefully it carries out.’”
Sure enough, as house frames started to go up, and names were being checked off the waiting list, Haag received the call from DDI that her dream of homeownership was coming true. Though it would still take a bit of patience.
“When they got my pre-approval letter, then they called and then they were like, ‘oh, your house is gonna be ready in March,’ and then it went to April, and then it went to May, June, July. And July actually worked perfect,” she said. “I drove over here probably, I don’t even know, once a week. But it was cool to walk through it and it’s just has come so far, so fast.”
Haag said she has been very impressed with the work being done by the DDI crews, and the communication between the construction and administrative teams.
“I feel like they are good people building good things out here,” she said.
She was shocked by the size of the back yard that came with her new home, and says she has plans to take full advantage of it.
“I have some very nice backyard dreams in the future. My dad’s pretty handy,” she said.
Jadah said she’s really enjoying the carpeting in her bedroom while she plays with her Barbie dolls.
Both Haag and Jadah are excited to see their new neighborhood grow around them and settle in to their lives secure in the permanence of homeownership.
“It’s nice for me to fulfill that goal to put my money where equity can grow, versus renting,” Haag said. “My dad was trying to calculate the numbers of, like, how much I spend in rent, and I’m like, ‘No, don’t tell me! Don’t tell me that!’”
“We’re just excited to see it come to life finally and become a reality,” said Kelsey Pritchard, director of marketing and communications with DDI.
