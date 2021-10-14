SPEARFISH — The winter storm hit the area Tuesday and Wednesday shut down roads, knocked out power in some areas and had many residents reminiscing about Winter Storm Atlas that hit in 2013.
Below are storm totals.
3 ENE Deadwood — 27 inches
SW Whitewood — 22 inches
N Whitewood — 21.4 inches
N Deadwood — 20.6 inches
NNW Saint Onge — 18 inches
NE Whitewood — 16 inches
W Downtown Spearfish — 15 inches
S Deadwood — 14 inches
WNW Downtown Spearfish — 13 inches
6 SE Belle Fourche — 12 inches
Cheyenne Crossing — 12 inches
Downtown Spearfish — 11 inches
