SPEARFISH — The winter storm hit the area Tuesday and Wednesday shut down roads, knocked out power in some areas and had many residents reminiscing about Winter Storm Atlas that hit in 2013.

Below are storm totals.

3 ENE Deadwood — 27 inches

SW Whitewood — 22 inches

N Whitewood — 21.4 inches  

N Deadwood — 20.6 inches  

NNW Saint Onge — 18 inches

NE Whitewood — 16 inches

W Downtown Spearfish — 15 inches

S Deadwood — 14 inches

WNW Downtown Spearfish — 13 inches

6 SE Belle Fourche — 12 inches

Cheyenne Crossing — 12 inches

Downtown Spearfish — 11 inches

