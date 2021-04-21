‘The Cycle’ takes to the stage this weekend

LEAD — Choosing to become part of the world’s ever-present bullying problem or breaking its perpetuation and avoiding its fall-out is largely the message that will be relayed to audience members attending Lead-Deadwood High School’s rendition of “The Cycle,” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the high school auditorium.
Featuring several relatable characters that, for some, may be all-too familiar, “The Cycle,” by Tiffany Kontoyiannis, brings the bully, the bystander, and the victim to the stage, as well as others oft affected by the behavior.
“This piece is centered around bullying, as well as the harmful and sometimes tragic aftermath that can occur from bullying,” said Lead-Deadwood High School Director of Theater Eli Corbett. “I chose this piece because bullying is something that is very prevalent in all facets of life. People can go online, whether it’s via Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, etcetera, and do some serious damage with little, to no, repercussions. I just want to bring a little more awareness to the topic and maybe shed a little more light onto how big of a problem bullying can turn into.”
The evening will feature the talents of the following actors:
Samantha Hamann, Sequoia Sigdestad, Abigail Kunzi, Brooklyn Denevi, Mariana Pitlick, Rejoice Davis, Braevry Davis, Corbin Vincent, and Eli Corbett.
“We also have Nathan Diers who will be handling our lights, as well as serving as stage manager for the production,” Corbett said.
With a few years’ hiatus, the Digger spring play is back in the district under Corbett.
“I think giving the students as many opportunities as possible to perform and to create is so important,” Corbett said. “I like to be extremely inclusive with our spring productions. I treat it as, if you’re interested and you want to showcase what you can do on that stage, who am I to tell you no? Obviously with our competition One-Act pieces, you want to have your best and most experienced representing LDHS, but I believe that the only way to cultivate success and to grow as a department is to welcome anyone that’s interested with open arms.”
That said, Corbett will watch the actors and their talents grow from the audience in coming years.
“Upon completion of this production, I will be taking my leave as director of theater at LDHS,” Corbett said. “It’s been a fantastic four years as the leader of the department and I wouldn’t change any of it for the world. On to the next adventure.”
As the final curtain closes on his tenure, Corbett wants play attendees to cultivate this from the performance.
“I want our audience members to take a look at themselves in the mirror and to ask themselves how they can do their part to stop this vicious cycle,” he said. “Kindness is always the correct answer, so I hope to maybe inspire our audiences to lead with kindness and not with hate and anger.”
