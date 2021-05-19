LEAD — Words have power. And for “JJ” James Janis, that power lifts him out of his wheelchair, and beyond his disability, to make a powerful statement about diverse abilities through poetry.
Janis, who wrote a book of poems entitled “The Chair is Not Me,” and who also collaborated with his peers from Black Hills Works to illustrate the volume, said the book is an effort to get people to see disabilities in a different way. Janis, who was born with cerebral palsy that was complicated with several other conditions, was not expected to live for even 12 hours after birth. Now, the 67-year-old writer said he found poetry and writing when he was 15 years old, and he has used it throughout his life to rise above his disability.
“I was bored and there was nothing to do,” Janis said about how he got started with writing. “Somebody in school said ‘well, you’ve been doing a good job at writing. You understand how to form sentences. Why don’t you write.’ It took off from there. The problem is that I needed a ghost writer, because my hands do not work as well to write things down.”
With the help of Black Hills Works, Janis found a ghost writer to whom he dictates his poems to be written down. “The Chair is Not Me,” is a culmination of 21 of those poems, illustrated by fellow Black Hills Workshop artists who also use their talents to rise above their disabilities.
“(The book) means everything because I want people with disabilities and people who are in chairs to be seen as people,” Janis said. “So many times they look at the chairs, but they look right through the people. I wrote ‘The Chair is Not Me’ to hopefully counteract that.”
Hosila Long, who illustrated at least three of the poems in the book, including its signature wheelchair, said he has used his drawings to rise above his disability and express himself since he was 5 years old. Long said he uses his art to express his ideas, thoughts and feelings, and he was excited to be included in the book. The illustrations also helped him branch out in his artwork, forcing the former black and white pencil drawing artist to explore colors.
“I’m still working on my color circle,” Long said. “Usually I would just work in black and white, but they wanted a lot of colors. I really liked it because I usually don’t use colors.”
“The Chair is Not Me,” was published in 2018 by Flutter Productions, an arm of Black Hills Works, using a grant from the National Endowment for Humanities. The book sold out in its first printing of 550 books, and is now on its second edition.
“The Chair is Not Me,” its author and illustrators became a statewide sensation when Rapid City’s Perfect Hanging Gallery owner Chance Whelchel offered to mount and frame Janis’ poetry with their accompanying illustrations, for a professional art show. In 2019 the show began touring the state, with stops at Dakota State University in Madison, University of South Dakota in Vermillion, and the Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City. But the COVID-19 pandemic brought the traveling exhibit to a screeching halt. Janis said he is excited to have it return to the public once again, at the Lead-Deadwood Arts Center.
Heather Pickering, who serves as Janis’ advocate and his ghost writer through Black Hills Works said, ‘When the exhibit opened at the Dahl, JJ and I were in the back room and we came around the corner to start to greet people. There were already people standing there reading the poems on the wall, and people were crying. So, we chose to sit there for a bit longer before making our entrance, to give people their space.”
“My favorite topic right now is writing about people with disabilities, because I would like people to know that there is more to us than meets the eye,” Janis said. “I want people to come away (from the exhibit) with an understanding that people with diverse abilities can do a lot of stuff. They’re not specifically tied to one thing.”
During its statewide tour, Janis’ work also caught the attention of one particularly important individual. Former Gov. Dennis Daugaard, whose parents were both deaf, understands Janis’ message of inclusion and enthusiasm very well. While Daugaard was in office he was well known for fighting to improve and enhance rights for those with diverse abilities. When he read Janis’ book, he made a special effort to express his appreciation.
“He wrote me a hand-written letter because I said ‘nobody writes hand-written letters anymore,” Janis said. “It’s all emails. So, the following Friday I got this letter and it really touched my heart. I will treasure that letter always. It shows me that he does understand. That’s what it says to me.”
While Janis said he is excited about the success of his first book, he is committed to staying busy with other projects. He is currently working on a children’s book that will continue to spread the message about people who have diverse abilities. Pickering said Black Hills Works is currently searching for a funding source to publish the children’s book when it is finished.
“There is more work to be done,” Janis said of raising awareness about diverse abilities. “There are more people to see and more things to do. I don’t plan to rest on my laurels, because the minute I do that, my message is lost.”
Janis and some of the artists who helped illustrate “The Chair is Not Me,” will be present at a special open house reception that will be held from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, May 20 at the Lead-Deadwood Arts Center. The public is invited to attend. The show will be up at the Lead-Deadwood Arts Center from May 3 through June 18.
