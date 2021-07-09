LEAD — Lead residents who read Susan Enderby’s new children’s book, “Story of the Blue Fur Coat,” can enjoy running with her from Central School to Railroad Avenue, where she hid underneath a plum bush on top of a retaining wall, from a bully chasing her for a “pounding.” The hot pursuit takes readers to Glover’s Hill, City Hall, and the bars and shops of Main Street, all from the comfort of their easy chair at home.
Enderby, who was born and raised in Lead, wrote the book as part of a series entitled “Endersubee Misadventures,” that chronicles her memories of growing up in Lead. In “Story of the Blue Fur Coat,” fifth grade Susan suffers the consequences of begging for the most conspicuous coat in the window of Raetz’s Children Store, and then she’s bullied for committing the even greater infraction of not muffling her friend’s mouth as she called a high school kid names. It’s an endearing tale about overcoming bullying, establishing relationships, and growing up in a small town. The book is based on a true story, with names and circumstances changed in order to protect those who were involved.
“I tried very hard to not just change names, but to change some circumstances,” Enderby said. “Let’s protect the innocent and the guilty. I don’t want to hurt anybody. I want this to be fun and uplifting.”
The author said the book originated from a series of stories that she has told her children over the years about growing up in the old mining town, where houses seemed to be stacked up on each other, and some streets were so narrow that they could only fit a staircase. Enderby, who graduated from Lead High School in 1974, and later followed her brother to Southern California in 1979, would go on to marry and live in multiple urban areas and foreign countries as she moved with her physician husband. To her children, the stories of miner’s children, small mountain town infrastructure, and personalities were fascinating tales that needed to be preserved in a book.
Where the book struggles to describe certain circumstances, German illustrator Anastasiia Kuusk
helps the reader to become oriented around town, and visualize the scenes.
“My kids loved me telling stories about when I was growing up,” Enderby said. “When we would come back here, they would want to see all of the places I had talked about. ‘Where was that wall that you sat on when you were hiding from Marianne Krieger (a fictitious name)?’ I don’t want to use real names, to protect people. ‘Show us Central School. Where is that really steep hill and all of those things.’ They wanted to walk around town and we would do this. They were always saying you have to write these stories down, they’re so good.”
Enderby said the story, and many others like it, was first published in the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce newsletter when Executive Director Sierra Ward needed content when everything shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. At that time, Enderby was happy to lend her memories of growing up in Lead for the small chamber readership. But when her family of writers and editors began to help her get ready for book publishing, the story was greatly improved with dialogue and fun language, so that it began to take on a life of its own.
“I think a lot of people who read the newsletter think ‘I’ve read that.’ Well, no you haven’t. This is much better,” she said. “It was very fulfilling for me because I loved telling those stories to my kids and my daughter really helped me find my voice. It was an amazing thing. If no one else reads that book, my grandkids and my kids have it in a very good form now.”
But Enderby said she has already started to get compliments from young girls who have read the book, and she is looking forward to getting feedback from all ages. “I think the story is endearing to everybody,” she said. “I think the story is really funny. I wanted people to laugh and look at how a child solves problems in such silly ways.”
The book is available for sale at the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center and at several online retailers. Enderby said a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce fireworks fund.
