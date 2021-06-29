SPEARFISH – Tony “poppy” Brunette builds houses – bird houses.
After retiring from Dave Johnston Power Plant in Glen Rock, Wyo., and spending 11 years traveling with SOWER (servants on wheels ever ready) ministries, Tony along with his wife Gerrilyn settled in Spearfish in 2008. They moved into their home at Juniper Court in February. Ever since then, Brunette has been building bird homes to spruce up the tree-themed living facilities in which many seniors call home.
Brunette said he struck a deal with Builders FirstSource in Spearfish to use their unsellable scrap lumber for the birdhouses.
“And in turn, I buy them donuts once a week and (give them) a free birdhouse,” he said. “They raffle it off to their employees.”
The sturdy structures are constructed using 26 – 1 ½ star-head screws and gorilla glue to attach 11 different components. Each features an indoor and outdoor landing perch and is finished with a sealant guaranteed to last at least 10 years.
“Me being 86, why, they’ll outlive me,” he said with a laugh.
Brunette said he’s completed around 40 houses for the 14 Evergreen Management Services, Inc., complexes throughout town, and almost all of them are occupied by a feathered family.
“I can tell because when I build the birdhouses there’s a half inch slot (between the roof and the side walls) for air vents, and when the birds (nest) there’s always grass sticking out so I know which ones are filled,” he said.
As Brunette continues to hang his houses around the complexes, friends and family visiting their loved ones have begun to take notice.
“They’re starting to recognize me and say, ‘hey Poppy, building any more bird houses today,’” he said.
Brunette said someone offered him $25 for one of his high-quality birdhouses, and that gave him the idea to sell his work and donate the proceeds. Brunette sells his birdhouses to non-residents for $25, and after some consideration, he chose Bella Pregnancy Resource Center, which offers parenting, adoption, and abortion information for anyone needing support as they navigate a pregnancy, as the beneficiary. Brunette said every penny goes directly to center.
“I kind of like what they do,” he said. “When I went to talk to them I was really impressed.”
Brunette said he can make up to 10 birdhouses a day, and enjoys keeping busy and knowing he’s doing something to help uplift his community and provide safe haven for some feathered friends.
“Every birdhouse I give away, I tell them, ‘now, you have to let me know how many grandbirdies I’ve got,” he said. “When I was a young man, the lord talked to me – not like you and I – but you can feel it in your heart,” Brunette added. “The gist of it was, ‘if you can put a smile on somebody’s face, you’ll do away with the hardships that they may be facing … for just a little while.’”
For information about purchasing a birdhouse from Brunette, call 722-1796.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.