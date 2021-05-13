The Black Hills: A man-made forest in need of management

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the fourth in a series of stories where the Black Hills Pioneer has explored in more detail the economic impact of the forest, the forest products industry, the overall health of the forest, and what makes the Black Hills such a unique and diverse ecosystem.
SPEARFISH — Thumbing through the pages of “Exploring with Custer,” the 2002 photo history book by Ernest Grafe and Paul Horsted, it becomes very apparent that the Black Hills of today contain a much more dense forest than when George Armstrong Custer and his men first rode through in 1874.
So what happened? How did the Black Hills go from a rocky, less timbered mountainous area into the lush, rolling tree-covered hills we see today?
“The Black Hills developed with fire,” said South Dakota State Forester Greg Josten.
Josten explained that nature uses natural disturbances such as bug epidemics, arboreal diseases, and weather events to control how many trees there are in the forest but the primary method used by nature to control the Black Hills forest was fire. Going back as far as the 1600s, based on historical tree regrowth records, Josten said the Black Hills forest used to go through a burn cycle ever 15-20 years. Once white settlers started moving in to the forest in search of fortune, fire suppression became paramount to their survival.
However, in the late 19th century and early 20th century, Josten said there was an outbreak of large-scale fires that devastated the western part of the country.
“These were town-destroying fires that occurred in Wisconsin and Minnesota and it kind of culminated with what was called ‘the big burn’ back in 1910,” he said.
“The big burn,” or “the big blowup” as it is also known, was a series of wildfires that spread throughout Idaho, Montana, and Washington, consuming 3 million acres of forestland, killing 87 people, and burning towns along the way.
“That was kind of the beginning of the war against wildfire,” Josten added.
As the nation rallied against wildfires and developed more and more technology-based fire suppression techniques, the forest lost its primary natural management method.
“With the exclusion of fire, there had to be some other disturbance and what that disturbance was, was thinning by people,” Josten explained.
As the responsibility of maintaining the heath of the forest shifted out of Mother Nature’s hands, the Forest Service developed programs to help expedite growth throughout the forest; and study the ecosystem that emerged from the terrain.
Far and away, ponderosa pine trees proved out as king of the Black Hills forest.
Hardwood trees, which also grow in the Black Hills, tend to reestablish after a disturbance, such as fire, because their roots remain intact. Ponderosa pine trees, however are self seeding meaning they spread seeds out into the forest to establish over a larger area. Josten said the seeding process takes more time, but can be very effective for the ponderosas, because once they’ve taken root, they can literally suck up more of the resources needed by all the other trees.
“It will start to take over areas to the exclusion of the hardwoods,” Josten said.
Mature ponderosa pines are also relatively resilient to fire through a series of impressive defense mechanisms such as its thick bark and self-pruning.
“Ponderosa pine tends to shed its lower branches as it gets taller and as those branches fall off, the live crown of the tree gets higher and higher above the ground so it’s protected from those ground fires,” Josten explained.
However, ponderosa pines tend to be a little too prolific for their own good. Josten said it can take just two years for a ponderosa pine tree to mature enough to develop cones and start spreading its seeds. Once it does, the trees can produce a crop of seeds every three to five years. Josten said each seeding cycle could produce 5,000 to 8,000 seedlings in an acre.
“But that’s not a healthy condition,” he explained. “It’s too many seedlings.”
Ponderosa pine trees are very competitive for resources, even amongst each other. As the trees grow taller, they also grow wider and more close together the group, or stand, becomes denser and resources become scarcer.
Ponderosa pines moderate their growth based on the availability of water, and ponderosa pines use a lot of water.
“If there are too many trees out on the landscape they intercept the precipitation, you get more evaporation just from the crowns of the trees, … and of course if there’s a lot of trees out there then just the root systems themselves will absorb a lot of that moisture,” Josten said.
As the tree sucks up the moisture from the ground and carries it up to its leafy green top crown, the liquid coursing through its trunk acts as a flame retardant as well as an insect repellent when invaded by burrowing bugs like the mountain pine beetle.
“So it’ll exude that watery, sappy material and basically try to drown that beetle and push it out of the tree. And if the tree is healthy and there aren’t too many beetles, the tree can be successful in doing that,” Josten explained.
All this points to a tree species, which prefers open range with a moderate amount of moisture in a temperate climate, and can withstand attack from fires and bugs. Josten said the cycle of a stand of trees from seedling to saw timber size is typically around 80-100 years, however, the density of the stand plays a major role in the overall health of the individual trees.
“After 80 years you could have trees that are only four inches in diameter,” he said. “But if those trees are thinned and allowed enough room to grow, after 80 years you could have a tree that’s eight to10 inches in diameter.”
Those smaller, weaker trees become much more susceptible to fire and especially bugs. This brings us back to the early part of the 20th century, when the name of the game was “grow more wood, for a growing America.”
During the 1930s, the Civilian Conservation Corps thinned 200,000 acres of forestland with the intent of suppressing the potential for major wildfires in the area, as well as a consorted effort to recondition the forest for harvesting.
“What I think our intent was in the last century was to thin those trees and, you know, provide wood for a growing nation, provide jobs … and mimic the thinning effect of fire and beetles,” Josten said.
However, time quickly proved that mankind is rarely as effective as Mother Nature.
“At the end of the 20th century there were really too many trees in the Black Hills,” Josten said.
Josten said in the late 1990s, it was said the Black Hills had a “wall of wood” surrounding it.
“But there were also a lot of people at that time saying that we were cutting down too many trees and there was a lot of resistance to tree cutting back in the later part of the 20th century and the Forest Service was scaling back on its harvesting of trees,” he said.
That scaling back, coupled with the fire suppression efforts over the past century set the stage for the mountain pine beetle epidemic.
“The forest was growing about 150 million board feet of wood every year and that’s after removals and natural mortality. The forest was harvesting about 83 million board feet per year,” Josten said referring to a scale of measurement used in forestry to determine the amount of lumber being produced in a given area. “There was so much wood growing that it was an unhealthy condition.”
The dense stands of ponderosa pine trees left at the end of the 1990s meant smaller, weaker trees that were unable to repel the attacks of the mountain pine beetles.
“That over abundance of trees is really what led to the mountain pine beetle epidemic over the last 20 years,” Josten said. “Those high-density stands sustained the beetle epidemic.”
Reports indicated that over the 20-year run of the epidemic, 448,000 acres in the Black Hills National Forest were affected to some degree by pine beetles; many of those acres were completely devastated.
Through concentrated efforts by the Forest Service, partnering with the forest products industry, the forest has been thinned and harvested enough that the pine beetle epidemic, which started in earnest in the late 1990s, was declared over in 2017. Those efforts however are now being called into question moving forward as the Forest Service begins reviewing its forest management plan.
Black Hills National Forest silviculturist Jeff Underhill said ideally, a forest management plan should be reviewed and revised about every 15 years, but due to a gridlocked, bureaucratic, and litigious system, it can be much longer between those check points. The last time the Black Hills forest management plan was revised was in 1997.
“It’s a good thing that the forest is going in to forest plan revision, because a lot has changes since 1997,” Underhill said.
When the 1997 management plan was established, Underhill said, conditions in the forest were very different then they are now; moving forward, forestry officials first need to determine what they want the forest to look like then figure out the most effective way to set the forest up for the success of that vision.
“It’s really a matter of how much do you want in terms of more dense stands, how much do you want in terms of mature open stands, how much do you want in terms of young forest out there,” he said. “There’s been a lot of change since those program levels were developed and I think that’s what the issue is that everyone is wrestling with right now.”
Underhill said he believes the tree volume is currently at a stage that is good and healthy for the forest, the question that remains to be answered is how best to maintain that volume.
“We certainly would like to have more open conditions than what the forest looked like back in the 1990s,” Underhill said. “The life of a forest plan really should only hold while the conditions that were envisioned for that forest plan still exist.”
Josten said the most effective way of maintaining those open areas would be to harvest those large swaths of young ponderosa pine saplings, referred to as “understory.” The problem is that the Forest Service relies heavily on the forest products industry for its harvesting and thinning efforts. Forest products production in the Black Hills relies heavily on the larger, older trees. Understory harvesting can’t sustain that industry, so it becomes a balancing act for the sustainability of the forest and the sustainability of the industry.
That is at the core of the conversations taking place now about the health and wellbeing of our forest.
“History is kind of repeating itself,” Josten said. “We’ve got our work cut out for us. We know what can happen here in the Black Hills, we know how to manage it. Really it’s a question of will. Are we willing to do what we need to in order to have a healthy forest for the next 80 years from now when we’re probably going to have another massive mountain pine beetle epidemic.”
