By Sidnee Short
Black Hills Pioneer
Updated: May 5, 2023 @ 10:24 am
SPEARFISH — Oh, love is in the air at The Barn at Aspen Acres. Not only for the couples eager to say, ‘I Do,’ but for the proprietors, who have made a name for themselves in the Spearfish community in almost five years.
Due to the dedication that Tia Berens and her husband, Daniel Berens, show to their business, they have had the pleasure of receiving two awards recently, the South Dakota SBA (Small Business Association) Woman-owned Small Business of the Year, and the SEDC (Spearfish Economic Development Corporation) Emerging Business Achievement Award.
“I’m just very humbled and grateful,” Tia Berens said. “Our clients have entrusted us with one of the most important days of their lives to get us here and our staff works tirelessly to the dedication and making each wedding seamless. It’s just really awesome to have great staff, great clients, and obviously an awesome community behind us.”
In the pursuit of a destination for her own wedding, Berens noticed something missing in the market.
“My husband and I ourselves were looking at wedding venues, and we couldn’t find the modern, large aesthetic that we were hoping for, and so, we definitely saw a gap in the market here locally and decided to pursue that.” Berens said.
They opened for business in August 2018, describing the business as a multi-use wedding and event center, focusing mostly on weddings and bringing in tourists and guests into the community.
The first wedding held in The Barn was Berens, in August 2019. Currently, Berens said they’re working on expansion.
“We’re also growing and doing an expansion project with A-frame cabins. And so, those will also be on-site lodging for those guests that are coming in from out of town.” Berens said. “And then we’ll have a small event space for smaller rehearsals, conventions, and smaller weddings.”
The cabins and small event space are anticipated to be complete by mid-July.
Berens said she was aware of the nomination for the SBA award, but did not think she would win.
“It was very much of a surprise that I won that magnitude of an award,” she said.
The SEDC award was the cherry on top.
“We’re just really proud to be a small business that supports and uplifts our community, and we hope to be able to do that for years to come.” Berens said.
