The Atomic Pizza Café caters to college crowd

SPEARFISH — The Atomic Pizza Café is ready to make some noise.
Owner Mike Greco opened The Atomic Pizza Café in early April, located at 608 N. Main St., in Spearfish. The Atomic offers Sicilian double-baked pizzas by the slice, whole pizzas, breadsticks, cheese sticks, milkshakes and malts.
“We have nine different pizzas on the menu now and we plan to add a few more each month until we have 30 to 40 pizzas on the menu,” Greco said.
The pizza dough and marinara recipe served at The Atomic is a traditional recipe Greco learned from his grandmother, who immigrated to New York from Italy. Served in a square, rather than a circular pizza shape, the dough is baked once in advance, and then baked again after a customer orders. Greco says the Sicilian style creates a thicker crust that is dense but still light.
Delivery is available at no cost to the Black Hills State University (BHSU) campus. Prior to launching The Atomic, Greco served four seasons at the head women’s soccer coach at BHSU.
“When we would bring soccer recruits to Spearfish, there was nowhere for the team to take them in a college town,” Greco said. “I parted ways with BHSU but I still love Spearfish and BHSU. It was an identity crisis not being able to coach, but I can still have an influence on the students. The Atomic Pizza Café is for the college kids.”
Greco calls hopes The Atomic will be a casual and welcoming space for students that is not a bar, but still offers an opportunity for students to gather in the evenings. The Atomic has six employees, including several high school students, and is currently hiring additional employees.
Greco is working on adding jalapeno poppers, vegan, vegetarian, Philly cheesesteak, and barbeque pulled pork pizzas to the menu. Beer and wine are available at the pizza café along with TVs for viewing pay-per-view sports.
In addition to expanding the menu in the coming months, Greco recently received approval from the City of Spearfish to put tables outside along Hudson Street. He plans to build a back patio that is dog and cat friendly. Live music is also in the works.
“I want The Atomic Pizza Café to be somewhere the students can claim as their own,” Greco said.
