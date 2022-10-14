On Saturday, the sixth annual Pumpkinfest takes place at the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center. Belle community members carve pumpkins to serve as props for the play. The event is free for admission and fun for all ages. Courtesy photo
BELLE FOURCHE — Leaves are falling. Pumpkins are starting to have faces. This can only mean one thing. Belle Fourche’s Pumpkinfest is here.
On Saturday, the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center and the Chamber of Commerce come together for the sixth time to celebrate Halloween for all ages.
The chamber provides the food and drink vendors, while the museum takes care of activities including: craft booths, inflatables, face painting, mummy bowling, pumpkin train rides, and a costume contest.
This year, 21 vendors will be on hand; the most the festival has seen. As well as more vendors, the festival is including a crazy witch for the first time ever. The witch will conduct experiments for the public every 15 minutes and show kids how to make a bouncing ball.
The kids costume contest is open to every kid who wants to participate, with the judging taking place at the museum at 3 p.m. There are $25 prizes for scariest, funniest, and most original costumes. Although adults do not take part in the contest, they’re encouraged to dress up.
Kristi Thielen, director at the museum, was one of the creators of the Pumpkinfest, and has been involved in the process every year.
“I’ve always been a fan of Halloween.” Thielen said. “I’ve written a number of Halloween plays, and I was just looking to blend my interests with something that was not being done in the community.”
The festival will also include tours of the haunted, ghost themed, Spalding Cabin, and a play.
The play starts at both noon and 3 p.m., runs for 25 minutes, and consists of a cast of 12. With the story changing every year, people are always up for a surprise. This year’s play is “The Perfect Pumpkin” and follows the story of a young girl who receives a mysterious letter asking her to find the perfect pumpkin.
Thielen has been a theater playwright and director since 1980 so anything having to do with costumes and theatrics is appealing to her, as well as spreading her seasonal joy to others.
“I just like to see all the people here. I like to see kids in costumes. I like to see all the activity. Just the swirl of people all around the grounds doing all kinds of different things and enjoying themselves.” Thielen said. “Watching the people is as much fun as anything.”
On Sunday, the festivities continue at the museum with Haunted House Family Fun Day.
From 2-4 p.m., Thielen will present a family friendly presentation, created by her, about historic and commercial haunted houses and how the idea evolved over time.
Kids are then given the tools to make a tabletop haunted house and participate in a book drawing. There will be another tour of the haunted Spalding Cabin, and a take-home project as well.
“Halloween! My favorite cultural holiday. It should come about every four months as far as I’m concerned.” Thielen said.
The Pumpkinfest is free for all, and the Haunted House Family Fun Day is $2 for admission or free with a museum membership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.