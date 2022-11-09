SPEARFISH — With the weather getting colder by the day, the comfort of a hot bowl of soup seems to be the answer to everything.
Luckily, Spearfish Souper Starz has been providing warmth to the community with hot soup, while promoting and helping local organizations, since 2020. This upcoming season will be the fourth.
Volunteer Laine Mitchell has been a helping hand for the event since the idea came to Spearfish in 2019.
“It’s a really great community event to learn about what’s going on in Spearfish.” Mitchell said.
The first dinner of the season will host four organizations to present. Those include: Northern Hills Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), Black Hills Rotary Club, SD CEO Women’s Business Center, and the Spearfish Senior Center.
Each presenter will have five minutes to present and afterwards, answer questions from the audience.
“At the end of the presentation, the audience gets to vote, and (the presenters who) gets the most votes, gets the pot of money.” Mitchell said.
The “pot of money” refers to the price of admission received that night. Each ticket gets you soup and a vote, and costs $10 for adults and $5 for students and children. All proceeds go to the winning organization.
Souper Starz also has a mix of corporate sponsors for each dinner that donate to the presenters. Mitchell said that the donations from corporate sponsors have allowed all local organizations and companies presenting to leave with some funds.
Some presenters not only seek funding, Mitchell said, but ask for volunteers, personnel, and other resources as well.
With a wide variety of local restaurants and coffee shops, each dinner of the season showcases a different kind of soup/soups from a different eatery.
“I think we’ve hit almost every restaurant or coffee shop in Spearfish.” Mitchell said.
She continued, saying that the caterer of the night can choose what kind of soup they want to bring.
“We leave that up to them, what they want to bring, because it’s a chance for them to showcase what they have going on.” Mitchell said.
This season’s first dinner will take place on Nov. 14, from 6-7 p.m., at the Barn at Aspen Acres. The soup will be provided by Nonna’s Kitchen in Spearfish.
“If anyone’s interested in attending, it’s not only a good way to give back to the organizations that are making, doing wonderful things in our community, but it’s also a great way just to learn.” Mitchel said.
The following Souper Starz dinners of the season will be held on Jan. 19 and March 6, 2023.
