That’s the way the cookie crumbles!

BUTTE COUNTY –– Three years later, with four days of trial testimony spanning a period of seven months, involving more than 5,000 pages of documents which amounted to more than 400 exhibits, the Kling Road vacation has finally been put to bed.
On Friday, 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer filed her judgement in the case, affirming the county’s decision to vacate the road, closing it for public use. Comer’s judgement states that the decision to vacate the roadway is in the best interest of the public.
The issue surfaced on Nov. 20, 2017, when Chris Kling, a local rancher and the property owner who lives just yards from the road and bridge, filed a petition for the vacation of the county road and section line, following the July 2017 closing of the Kling Road Bridge due to its decrepit, unsafe condition.
On Feb. 6, 2018, the Butte County Commissioners unanimously voted to vacate one-and-one-half miles of Kling Road and bridge, located approximately six miles west of Belle Fourche, citing safety and financial concerns. The vacation of a road removes the public interest in a county road right-of-way, closing it for public use and relinquish the property to the abutting property owners.
Dozens of community members spoke against the action, pleading with the commission to consider alternatives during both a Jan. 11, 2018, public hearing and the commission’s Feb. 6, 2018, deliberations.
The commission approved Kling’s petition, for the vacation of the county road and section line following the June 2017 closing of the bridge due to its decrepit, unsafe condition.
Then, on March 22, 2018, the county rejected petitions signed by 523 Butte County residents to reverse the commission’s decision, arguing that it would not be lawful for the issue to be put to a public vote. Five days later, Abby Olson, Ben Blake, and Jodi Massie, who live in the vicinity of the closed road, filed an appeal in the case, disagreeing with the commission’s decision to vacate, calling it arbitrary and unreasonable.
The appeal listed Olson, Blake, and Massie as the appellants, the Butte County Commission as the appellee, and Chris Kling as an intervenor. An intervenor is a party who enters into an existing civil case who was not named as an original party, but who has a personal stake in the outcome.
Nearly two months after that, on May 21, 2018, Comer heard the appeal and dismissed the case, finding that the appeal had been filed after the deadline allowed by law. The appellants disagreed with Comer’s ruling and filed another appeal on June 26, 2018. This time, the appeal was filed with the South Dakota Supreme Court, asking the state’s highest court to determine whether the appeal was filed prior to the deadline, as they asserted.
In March 2019, nine months after its filing, the Supreme Court reversed Comer’s decision to dismiss the case, putting the ball back in her court and requiring her to preside over an appeal hearing.
Five months later, the Supreme Court denied Butte County State’s Attorney Cassie Wendt’s petition for certiorari, which asked the state justices to determine whether Comer’s decision to allow for further discover in the case ahead of the trial was appropriate. The court sided with Comer, green lighting further discovery.
More than two years after the initial vacation petition, the civil trial was underway in January. The trial was slated for three days, but after only two had passed and few of the witnesses scheduled to testify had done so, Comer ordered two more trial days be scheduled to fully hear the case. The case was pushed to mid-April. However, the trial resumed on Aug. 31, after COVID-19 forced a handful of attempts to reschedule.
After four full days of testimony, heard over a seven-month period, the civil trial wrapped up Sept. 1.
Throughout the trial, the major players included Attorneys John Frederickson and Dylan Wilde, who represented the appellants; Butte County State’s Attorney Cassie Wendt and Bob Morris, who represented the commission; and Max Main and Kellen Willert, who represented Chris Kling.
For the duration of the trial, the appellants, through their attorneys, Wilde and Frederickson, pushed witnesses, including a handful of commissioners, to admit that the county intentionally neglected the Kling Road Bridge in an attempt to close it from public use and later vacate the road to serve Chris Kling’s agenda.
Also, because Kim Kling, Chris Kling’s brother, served on the commission at the time of the vacation, Wilde asserted that Kim Kling used his political power to influence his fellow commissioners’ decision. However, Kim Kling recused himself from both the public hearing on the issue as well as the official vote to vacate.
During Kim Kling’s Jan. 22 testimony, Wilde repeatedly attempted to get Kim Kling to admit to having discussions with Chris Kling about the closure of Kling Road Bridge and how his brother could have access to the structure if it were closed, prior to the actual closing of the bridge. While Kim Kling did not deny having those conversations, he told Wilde he could not remember specifically when he and Chris Kling discussed those topics.
Kim Kling, who is no longer a member of the commission, claimed that it was “normal procedure” to surplus bridges after closures and that the county doing so five days after the closure of Kling Road Bridge was not prompted by him. He said that neither closing the Kling Road Bridge nor having Kling Road vacated were goals of his when he was appointed to the commission in August 2002.
The majority of the Aug. 31 testimony, approximately five-and-one-half hours, was dominated by Butte County Commissioner Kim Richards. The lion’s share of Richards’ testimony recounted his five-year tenure on the commission and the county’s persistent struggle with a backlog of rapidly degrading bridges and very limited financial means with which to battle the predicament.
Richards said the decision to close the Kling Road Bridge and vacate Kling Road was a difficult decision, but the only option available to the five-member commission. He said the county highway department’s annual budget regularly required supplementation just to keep up with the minimum amount of operational expenses.
“(The decision to vacate was the) only decision available to us, as far as I’m concerned,” Richards said during his Aug. 31 testimony.
Wendt countered Wilde’s assertions, stating that during the public hearing, Chris Kling testified that he hadn’t spoken with his brother Kim about the topic at all and that the decision was one between solely he and his wife.
Additionally, Commissioners Kim Richards, Stan Harms, and Frank Walton testified that Kim Kling never pressured or influenced their decisions to vacate the road.
Wendt said that the commissioners fairly and unbiasedly listened to the concerns of the public voiced during the public hearing and meetings where the topic was discussed and made what they believed was the best decision for the entire county as a whole. With nearly a third of the county’s bridges in poor or worse condition, Wendt said the bridge was just too low on the priority list to allow any other decision.
During Tuesday’s Butte County Commission meeting, Wendt shared the news of the judgement with the commissioners. She explained that the appeal hearing was the last available avenue for those who were against the vacation.
“In Chapter 31 (of South Dakota Codified Law), it states that the appeal to the circuit court is an exclusive remedy,” Wendt said. “So, from what I see, there is no other remedy that we need to worry about.”
She asked the commission to consider how it wishes to proceed with the surplus of the Kling Road Bridge.
“As we look forward to kind of where we are and where we go … back when this all began in 2018, our next step was to surplus the bridge,” Wendt said. “We had talked about the concern of the structure and the unsafe nature of that structure and we had started through that process, but we did not complete it.”
Wendt asked the commission to consider which of the potential options best suits the county’s needs. Some of the available options include selling, trading, disposal, or destroying the bridge.
Wendt said that if the commission opted to sell the structure, they could either appoint three real property owners within the county to assemble an appraised value of the bridge. Or, the county could pay a licensed assessor to find that value.
Once a value is decided upon, the county could ask for sealed bids, and accept the highest of those.
The Pioneer spoke to Abby Olson, one of the appellants in the case, Tuesday evening. She said the appellants were “extremely disappointed” with the judge’s decision.
“We felt that we did a good job of laying out the facts that the commission did not do a thorough job of taking public interest under consideration,” she said. “Our commissioner (Kim Kling), at the time, had a conflict of interest, and no other commissioner took it upon themself to represent the interests of other District 1 residents. No other low-cost options were ever considered by the commission, in spite of the fact that culverts are located at every other crossing along Hay Creek. The commission has demonstrated over the last 20 years that culverts are a standard and acceptable replacement for bridges and never explained why they would not work for Kling Bridge.”
