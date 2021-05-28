BELLE FOURCHE –– The Belle Fourche School District held its end of the year awards ceremony Thursday, taking the time to celebrate the culmination of the 2020-2021 school year, highlight its triumphs, and pay homage to the dedication and fortitude displayed by the district’s educators and staff.
“Welcome – we made it!” said Dr. Steve Willard, district superintendent, who opened the ceremony with warm salutations and gratitude. “This has been a trying year for all of us. But you made it, (and) you did a good job.”
The Belle Fourche Rec Center auditorium was filled Thursday afternoon with scores of teachers, administrators, and district staff, who cooperatively capped the school year with the celebratory event.
“This is a time right now for celebration, recognition, and gratitude,” Willard said. “And to say, ‘Thank you,’ to those that are leaving us to go on to bigger and better things.”
Willard introduced Jean Helmer, a veteran member of the district’s school board who did not seek reelection in the April election.
“I wanted to, first of all, thank you for trusting me to serve you for the last nine years,” she said, adding sincere appreciation to and for each staff member. “And I don’t care what your level is — you are important. … I am so grateful for the time and investment that you have made and continue to make in the lives of our students and families in this district, so thank you, thank you, thank you.”
Next, Willard offered gratitude and appreciation to Brandi VanSickle, the school district’s nurse, who not only wears a hero’s cape while carrying out her daily duties, but who was also the solitary staff member who did not miss a single day of the school year.
He said that although VanSickle has small children and a family of her own, she persevered and thrived through a year fraught with challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure that district students received the attention and care they deserved.
“Brandi, I’m so proud of you,” Willard said. “(For) everything extra you had to do, and reports for the state, and testing … we wouldn’t have been able to make it without you, so thank you very much.”
Five retiring educators and staff members, each with at least two decades worth of service to the district, were acknowledged. Those included Cora Brown, a title teacher who’s been with the district for 26 years; Connie Parker, reading recovery/title teacher - 28 years; Lisa Ward, special education/early childhood teacher - 30 years; Dave Schanzenbach, technology coordinator - 21 years; and Sandi Hespe, middle school secretary - 34 years.
The recognition of the district’s Employee of the Year followed the retirees. Considered among seven district staff members nominated for the award, Brooks Audiss, the district-wide activities secretary, was honored with the title for the 2020-2021 school year.
Lastly, Willard announced the Teacher of the Year award. Kim Smeenk, a special education teacher at the Belle Fourche Middle School, was selected from a group of 11teachers and honored with the recognition.
Smeenk spoke briefly about the honor, thanking the administration, her fellow teachers, and Caleb Case, the district’s special education director who hired her.
“I’ve been teaching (for) 20 years and every year always brings me great joy, (and) sometimes challenges, but I don’t think I’ve had as much joy as I’ve had in the last year-and-a-half,” Smeenk said through tears, thanking Caleb Case for hiring her. “I cried in my interview, too, just so you know. And when he called, I said, ‘I’m really sorry for crying.’ And (Case) said, ‘I think maybe you have some unfinished business to do.’ I think you were right, Caleb, and I thank you for taking a chance on an old dog.”
