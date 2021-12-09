‘That’s a substantial increase’

DEADWOOD — With many numbers trending upward, a time for the Deadwood Lead Economic Development Corporation (DLEDC) to update the community on progress and upcoming initiatives was filled with good news Tuesday, as the organization hosted its annual meeting.
With 307 homes sold in Lead and 132 sold in Deadwood thus far this year, the median listing home price in Lead was $332,000 in October, trending up 2.2%, compared to 2020 and the median listing home price in Deadwood was $400,000 in October, trending up 60%, compared to 2020. The median listing home price in Lawrence County was $449,500 in October, trending up 36.4% compared to 2020.
“Another aspect is the vacation rentals,” Executive Director Jace Jerome said. “There’s been a lot of talk on how vacation rentals impact short-term … they’re profitable right now for a lot of individuals, but when a lot of the apartments, a lot of the houses are being turned into vacation rentals, we’re not able to house employees here.”
In Lead, there are 638 vacation rentals. In Deadwood, there are 144 vacation rentals.
“Lead is up 7% year over year, and Deadwood is up 25% year over year,” Jerome said. “Those are active vacation rentals that have had people booked in the last two months. And a lot of them, honestly, are sold out weeks, months in advance. If not a year in advance for a lot of big weekends coming next year.”
Delving further into the data, Jerome said Lead’s vacation rental occupancy rate was 57% and the average daily rate, $332, for average monthly revenue of $4,525. The average rental size in Lead is 3.7 bedrooms, with average number of guests at 11.1 and 70% of the rentals available full-time.
Deadwood’s vacation rental occupancy rate was 55% and the average daily rate this year was $287, for average monthly revenue of $3,485. The average rental size is 3.1 bedrooms and the average number of guests is 8.3, with 54% of the rentals in Deadwood available full-time.
Jerome said the hotel occupancy rates he shared for Deadwood were compared to 2019, not 2020’s skewed pandemic numbers.
“The ’21 average was 68% occupancy and in 2019, it was 51% occupancy,” Jerome said. “So that’s a 17% increase. It really is substantial.”
In sharing the gaming numbers, Jerome said it really has been an exciting time.
“Not only to bounce back from COVID, but to bounce back and no one would have ever foreseen it’s been better than expected,” Jerome said.
The total handle through October in Deadwood has been $1.2 billion, a 30% increase, for $13.1 million in gross revenues, a 21% increase compared to 2019.
“When you’re getting into the hundreds of millions, billions of dollars, a 30% increase is huge,” Jerome said.
Bed, Board & Booze tax is up 33% in Lead compared to 2020, or $7.9 million in 2021, compared to $5.9 million in 2020. In Deadwood, Bed & Booze tax is up 48% compared to 2020, or $84.8 million, compared to $57.1 million.
“That’s a substantial increase,” Jerome said. “And the trends look positive for it to continue … the tourism season has been extended longer than it has in the past … into winter.”
Jerome said one of the major aspects of the organization is its revolving loan fund, for which there are currently $280,000 in funds available for lending.
“Right now, we have 22 loans out for $1.52 million,” he said. “We will loan out to, whether it is existing businesses in the region that are looking to expand, remodel, or start-ups, really any kind of business. A lot of the time this money does go to the gap financing.”
DLEDC strategic internal directions through 2024 include: increasing financial capacity, creating a marketing and membership plan, building and sustaining the organization, targeting key business opportunities, and creating a workforce development task force.
Jerome said for 2022 target areas are: housing, Main Street development, Sanford Lab, and workforce.
The DLEDC will co-sponsor a housing study in 2022 to establish a quantitative understanding of housing demand and incentivize future development.
As Lead continues with revitalization efforts of Main Street, DLEDC will help recruit businesses and stimulate entrepreneurs to fill vacant commercial space.
“We are currently working with the Deadwood Main Street Initiative, spearheading a strategic business recruitment effort to fill particular needs on Deadwood Main Street,” Jerome said.
As the Sanford Lab continues to advance in its development and impact, an opportunity for entrepreneurial and innovative collaboration arises in the area.
“We hope to build infrastructure to startup companies in the coming years,” Jerome said. “Amidst the nationwide shortage of labor, Deadwood’s tourism economy suffers and the DLEDC hopes to initiate new channels for workforce recruitment to the Lead-Deadwood area.”
This year, in closing, the DLEDC issued a 2021 Service Award to Julio “Mutch” Usera.
“We wanted to extend our recognition for an individual that has really been for an individual that has really been a pivotal player in the development of the Northern Hills, the Black Hills, over the last 48 years,” Jerome said. “Mutch Usera retired from Black Hills Energy on Dec. 3 after 48 years of service. During his nearly five decades of service, Mutch was a dedicated advocate for economic development in communities throughout the Black Hills. Mutch has served in different roles of non-profit, economic development, community-based boards and organizations in virtually every community. Mutch has been a long-time supporter, advocate, and leader for the Deadwood Lead communities.”
Usera accepted the award and shared a few words with annual meeting attendees.
“This is wonderful. I was actually humbled to know that Lead-Deadwood Economic Development Organization actually wanted to recognize me,” said. “But I have to say this, it’s not just about me, it’s about Black Hills Energy, because, quite frankly, without them, I wouldn’t be here. They’re the ones that allow me to do what I do. And that’s been wonderful.”
