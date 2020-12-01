SPEARFISH — Just as many families were sitting down to enjoy their Thanksgiving feast Thursday, members of the Spearfish Fire Department were leaping into action to knock down a vehicle fire in Mountain Plains 2, high above the city campground.
“Y’know, it’s the emergency service,” Spearfish Fire Chief Travis Ladson said with a good-natured laugh. “First responders.”
Ladson said a loose fuel line in the engine, “pretty much just spraying and leaking gas all over the engine compartment,” caused the vehicle fire.
When responders reached the scene, the 1994 Ford Explorer was fully engulfed in flames and a small patch of grass had caught on fire near it.
“Thank goodness … we did not have a 15 to 30 mile an hour wind that day at that time because that would have made things very interesting,” he said. “You don’t like to think where that could have went and where that could have gone.”
He said 20 firefighters and five apparatus responded and provided service during the call, and no injuries were reported. The vehicle was completely totaled at an estimated value of $14,000.
A more harrowing adventure awaited the fire department on Saturday. They responded to a routine animal rescue call on 10th Street of a cat that had become trapped in a water drainage pipe two and a half feet underground.
Danielle Ligtenberg said her family cat, Boots, had always been an indoor/outdoor cat, but when she hadn’t come home since Monday they began fearing the worst.
“Tuesday we were concerned but though, you know, it’s nice out. By Wednesday we were worried; Thursday, Friday we just assumed the worst,” Ligtenberg said.
After spending the holiday coping with the presumed death of their beloved pet, the Ligtenberg’s were given a glimmer of hope when a neighbor knocked on their door and said she could hear a cat wailing through the drainage port in her front yard.
“When I got there the police officer had been able to get a picture of Boots by sticking his phone into the drainage tube and with his flash you could just make out the white stripe on her face,” Ligtenberg said.
Even before the cat had been identified as Boots, the Spearfish Fire Department was on its way to rescue the frightened feline.
As the crew worked to uncover the drainage cap to allow the Boots safe passage, Ladson said firefighters heard, “popping and like, a small explosion,” coming from a garage two doors down from where they were.
“And all of the sudden there’s smoke rolling out of a garage and what looks to be the eves above the garage,” he said. “Instantly we all look at each other in shock, we grab the hose off the fire truck, run over as people are getting packed up and proper gear on and we knock that fire down.”
Ladson said it was an almost seamless transition from an animal rescue to structure fire, two very different sets of procedures and protocols.
“It was like one of those things where you almost have to slap yourself and go, ‘am I really seeing this? Is this really happening?’ And then it kicks in – all our training and just everything we do,” Ladson explained. “There wasn’t even much said … everybody knew what we needed to do and it just happened.”
As the crew on scene began fighting the structure fire to keep it at bay, Ladson said he called in for backup units that were able to put out the blaze and save the 2007 Honda Ridgeline, which had been parked in the garage and was rolled out to safety.
“There was a good amount of damage done to the garage and the vehicle that was in the garage, but we did end up saving the vehicle,” Ladson said.
The fire was caused by a heavy-duty extension cord, which was run from a refrigerating unit along the trim of the garage, up and around a doorway to an outlet on the adjacent wall of the structure. Ladson said the issue came from a point at which the cord had been pinched too tightly.
“What basically happens is the heavy duty cord fails and then just starts on fire,” he explained.
All told, 19 fire department personnel responded to the scene, along with three engines and one wildland fire engine.
Ladson said if the fire department hadn’t already been so close to the scene, in the time it would have taken them to arrive, things could have turned out very differently.
“It would have been a fully engulfed garage, fully engulfed vehicle fire in the garage … it would have been serious,” he said. “(It) could have burned up a townhome, all those six houses there.”
After successfully extinguishing the structure fire, the crew set right back to work opening up the drainage pipe for the cat that started it all.
“We have calls on top of calls, but never right where we’re at. We never even moved that engine,” Ladson said with a laugh. “I mean it was a busy afternoon.”
It took some coaxing from its owner, but the cat was soon free from its pipeline prison, looking very pleased to have been of service to its fellow neighbor.
“It was extremely fortuitous that we were already in the area for the animal rescue when this fire started,” Ladson added in a prepared statement. “The cat trapped in the drainage pipe must have sensed something was going to happen on the street that day.”
The total estimated damage to the structure and vehicle was approximately $16,000. No injuries were reported with those incidents, including the cat (other than a mild sniffle and maybe a bruised ego).
“She still doesn’t smell very good,” Ligtenberg said laughing. “She did get a bath, … you know how cats are; they hate taking a bath… that was probably more traumatic than being stuck in the pipes.”
Ligtenberg said she feels blessed to be part of a community where even a cat stuck in a drainpipe can rally the kind of support she felt on Saturday.
“Everyone had concern for our cat and worked really hard to get her out and it was never a question of what to do it was how to get it done,” she said. “My family is extremely grateful for our caring neighbors and the entire crew from the fire department. We spent all week wondering what had happened to Boots and never imagined the story would end like this. Thank you to the police officers, fire department crew members, and neighbors who spent their afternoon saving our cat.”
Ladson also expressed how proud he is of the Spearfish community as a whole and of the people he works with in service of that community.
“This just never happens, what happened,” he said. “I’m so proud of every one (on the department). They just drop what they’re doing when they’re asked to come help and someone’s in need of help, they’re right there. … It’s awesome to serve this great community we live in and the way we do.”
“It’s been such a yucky, weird year so to have this turn out positively is just a great story for 2020,” Ligtenberg added.
