SPEARFISH — Veterans today typically receive a warm welcome home following deployments. Parades are held, ceremonies conducted, and an outpouring of community support is shown.
That was not always the case.
Our Vietnam veterans suffered the wrath of an unpopular war and were seemingly as likely to be spit upon rather than welcomed home.
Rep. Dusty Johnson is hoping to pay amends for those actions.
Tuesday, he honored five Vietnam era service members at the Spearfish Veterans Monument.
“The reality is, this is a great nation. It is the greatest nation in the history of the earth. But it is not perfect,” Johnson, R-S.D., said. “One of the pieces of evidence of that imperfection is that we did such a poor job of welcoming home our Vietnam era veterans – those who came home 1955-1975.”
Johnson told of his friend Lance Carson, a Vietnam veteran who died this week from COVID-19. Carson, he said, told the story of his homecoming only a few times.
“Lance tells stories about coming home 1970, in the Minneapolis airport and having a group of people following him around the airport calling him the kinds of names that we can all imagine and we don’t want to repeat,” Johnson recalled. “Lance is one of the toughest guys I’ve ever met, but every time I heard him tell the story … every time there were tears that were just about to fall across his time.”
Johnson said that if someone disagrees with the military or political rationale for a conflict, they should never take it out on the service members.
“Regardless of their branch, regardless of their job, regardless of their theater of service, that’s nothing that you hold against him,” he said. “That’s why we’re here today. It’s never too late to right thing, and it is never too late to say ‘thank you’ to people who serve their country.”
Johnson paid tribute to the veterans and gave them a commemorative pin. On the back reads, “A grateful nation thanks and honors you.”
Johnson also presented the veterans challenge coins – coins presented to service members as an accolade.
Gene Ficek, a Spearfish veteran found the silver lining in the poor treatment he and his fellow service members received.
“The way they treated us Vietnam vets when we came back did some good. We don’t do it anymore,” Ficek said.
Honored were:
• Ficek served as a Seabee in the Navy completed two tours in Vietnam. He worked on engineering projects ranging from bridges, helicopter hangars, and airports.
• Ned Luecke served for 20 years in the Air Force based in the Philippines where he said he was actually in Vietnam more than in the Philippines. He helped maintain radar for air traffic control.
“I’d do it again, but I’m too damn old,” Luecke said.
• Terry Barrett served in the Air Force from 1969 to 1992. He served in Tailand where he worked with bombs, bullets, and missiles. He then was on the first plane out of Utah in 1990 to Saudi Arabia where he participated in both Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm.
• Harold E. Freier served in the Army for two years in Germany and oversaw food supply. He said he was trained to serve on the front lines in Vietnam.
“We were all in formation getting ready to ship out to Vietnam and the general came down and said we need 200 replacements for Europe. E and B platoons were selected,” he said. As a member of E Platoon he went to Germany rather than Vietnam. “I thank God for that.”
Johnson also honored Bonnie Witt, the wife of James Witt who passed in May.
James served in the Army from 1967-1968 where he earned a Bronze Star for his service during the Tet Offensive.
“He was proud of his service, and he, like so many, was upset by the return home the country gave him. His family is very proud of him and misses him greatly,” Johnson said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.