BELLE FOURCHE — Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., honored 27 Vietnam veterans Aug. 4. Honored were:
• Earl Cass (Navy) – Cass served in the Navy aboard the USS Lexington and the USS Iowa Jima from 1972 to 1976.
• Oz Enderby (Marines) – Enderby served in the Marines from 1965 to 1968 in the 7th Engineer Battalion.
• Stanley Fouberg (Navy) – Fouberg served in the Navy as a Seabee.
• Marvin Friedt (Army) – Friedt served in the Army from 1965 to 1967. He was in communications in Vietnam.
• Charlie Gross (Air Force) – Gross served in the Air Force from 1967 to 1971. He served as security police and deployed to Vietnam.
• Joe Jorgensen (Army) – Jorgensen served in the Army and deployed to Germany to work with missile control where he guarded atomic bombs.
• Bill Laskowski (Marines) – Laskowski served in the Marines from 1972 to 1975 as a mortarman.
• Rep. Sam Marty (Army) – Marty served in the Army from 1968-1969. He was a combat engineer.
• Henry Mohagen (Army) – Mohagen served in the Army from July 1969 to September 1970 and deployed to Vietnam. He was an infantryman and helped in the mailroom.
• Charles Nelson (Army) – Nelson served in the Army for 3 years and was sent to Vietnam. He then served in the National Guard for 12 years and commissioned as an officer.
• Gary Prim (Navy) – Prim served as a Seabee in the Navy from 1966 to 1970.
• Joseph Reed (Marines) – Reed served in the Marines from 1966 to 1968 and is a combat veteran of the Vietnam War.
• Miles Reed (Marines) – Reed served in the Marine Corps from September 1970 to 1972 as a crew chief.
Richard Schoenthal (Army) – Schoenthal joined the Army in 1967 and after two deployments to Vietnam and 21 years of service, he retired.
• John Steinbrecher (Marines) – Steinbrecher served in the Marines from 1966-1968
• Robert Suwyn (Air Force) – Suwyn deployed to Vietnam while serving in the Air Force from 1966 to 1970 as a computer specialist.
• Monty Talkington (Army) – Talkington served in the Army from 1967 to 1968. He deployed to Vietnam as a radio teletype officer.
• Kenneth Walton (Army) – Walton served in the US Army in Vietnam from 1969-1970. He was an infantryman with the 101st Airborne.
• Cecil Whitlock (Army) – Whitlock was in the US Army in Vietnam from 1967-1968. He was in the 42nd Artillery as a truck driver then became a cook.
• Bob York (Army) – York served in the Army as a radio operator. He deployed to Vietnam in 1968.
• Gary Zimbleman (Navy) – Zimbleman served in the Navy from 1961 to 1964 as a deckhand on the USS Theodore Chandler where they patrolled along the coast of Vietnam.
• And Dick Maxwell
