Texas man sentenced in assault case

DEADWOOD — A Texas man who assaulted a female victim in October 2021 and faced a felony charge, pleaded guilty to a lesser misdemeanor charge and was sentenced Feb. 16 by 4th Circuit Court Judge Chad Callahan at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Antonio Campos, 52, of Tyler, Texas, was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Oct. 20, 2021, and charged with aggravated assault against a female victim for events that occurred Oct. 10, 2021, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.
Campos pleaded guilty to simple assault, a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine and the felony charge was dismissed.
Campos was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with 180 days suspended, upon the following terms and conditions: that he pay a fine of $300 and court costs of $96.50; attend 20 counseling sessions by Feb. 16, 2023; and consume no alcohol for 360 days.
According to court documents, on Oct. 10, 2021 at approximately 7:28 a.m., police were dispatched to 329 Fox St., in Lead for a domestic disturbance. The reporting party and victim advised Campos gave her a fat lip and attempted to choke her. The victim and Campos were separated.
Police arrived on scene and made contact with the victim who advised that she and Campos were verbally arguing about their money situation. The victim said Campos pushed her and strangled her around the neck with both hands and threw her down. Police observed red marks around the victim’s neck and cut on her lower right lip. The victim told police she was unable to breathe when she was being strangled.
Police spoke to Campos and he advised they were arguing about money and he shoved the victim. Campos denied strangling her. Campos advised he and the victim had been romantically involved for approximately two years.
Campos was arrested and transported to the Lawrence County Jail.
