Texas man identified as victim in fatal motorcycle crash

SUMMERSET – A Katy, Texas, man has died as a result of injuries sustained in a three-vehicle crash on July 14 in Summerset.
According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 9:30 a.m. that day, Gary Holcombe, 66, was riding a 2019 Harley Davidson Tri-Glide Ultra motorcycle was westbound on Interstate 90 at mile marker 50, when he slowed down to avoid a large box that had fallen from a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Shane Devine, 49, of Piedmont. The motorcycle was rear-ended by a GMC Sierra pickup which was pulling a utility trailer driven by Anthony Schulz, 64, of Wall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.