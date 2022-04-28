Tetrault family receives donation for medical expenses

LEAD — On March 13, a St. Patrick’s Day dinner, silent auction and quilt raffle was held at St. Patrick’s Church in Lead to raise money for medical treatment and travel expenses for Tori Tetrault, youngest daughter of Bryenne and Tyler Tetrault.
Due to the generosity of the Lead community, a little more than $9,000 was raised from the three events.
After paying the bills for the event, the Knights of Columbus at St. Patrick’s Church (Black Hills Council #703) met April 19 and voted to give the Tetrault family a check for $9,000.
