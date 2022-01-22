BELLE FOURCHE –– The Belle Fourche Middle School Library now has an original Tetra Art sculpture created under the direction of world-renowned Spearfish-based artist, Dick Termes. Students from the school’s seventh-grade classes contributed art pieces using the design template developed by Termes after he delivered online remote workshop sessions to the students throughout 2020 and 2021.
Termes has presented workshops to the school’s middle schools for several years.
In December 2021, the students experienced an in-person presentation by Termes, which exhibited his Termespheres, as well as doing their own mathematically based art.
Many of the students also had an opportunity to help Termes finish the sculpture with color and work on art pieces designed to be individually unique yet connected with one another.
On Jan. 11, following its completion, Termes and the students hung the Tetra Art sculpture in the school library where it will be on permanent display.
