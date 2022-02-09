Tennis court, horseshoe pits to be relocated with new skatepark construction

LEAD — As the city prepares to take out its current tennis courts and horseshoe pits to build a new skatepark, officials are keeping tennis and horseshoe players in mind.
Mike Stahl, a volunteer who has been leading the effort to build the new, state-of-the-art skatepark with construction to be completed this summer, told members of the city commission Monday that it is important to note the city will still have tennis courts and horseshoe pits. Plans are to move the current tennis courts to where the existing skatepark is located, and to possibly move the horseshoe pits to a green space that is across the highway. During planning stages for the new skatepark, officials, volunteers and representatives from the Lead skateboarding community agreed that taking out the existing tennis courts and horseshoe pits behind the Rod & Gun Club would create more surface area for skating, and provide a better park.
But converting the current skatepark into a tennis court is going to take some work, Stahl said on Monday. The city will have to determine whether it needs to re-surface the park, as well as install a new, rubberized playing surface for tennis. That, he said, will cost approximately $7,000 to $8,000.
“The city will take care of that,” said Mayor Ron Everett.
The tennis court and horseshoe pit comments were made as Stahl presented the commission with a proposal from Evergreen Skateparks, a world renowned skatepark construction firm. Stahl told the commission that bids for the new park were let out last November, and Evergreen was the only firm that submitted a proposal. The plan is to build a 6,000 square feet or more skatepark for about $300,000.
“We have a skatepark review committee that consists of city staff, commissioners and the skatepark community,” Stahl said. “We looked at the proposal and we’re very pleased with it. There is a lot of opportunity for us to manipulate it.”
Following Stahl’s presentation, the commission unanimously approved the proposal, paving the way for Evergreen Skateparks, Inc. to begin preliminary work to plan the facility, including several meetings to take input from Lead’s skateboarding community. The current design includes a constant-movement concept that incorporates a mix of street and transition elements that will be suitable for all skill levels, as well as usable for bikes, roller skates, scooters, and other related uses.
The current design calls for green space within the park that can be used for seating, multiple banks, quarter pipes, speed generating bumps, a “Lead Gear” and a gold pan feature that will be unique to the Lead skatepark. A quarter pipe hip in the corner will also lead to four stairs and a handrail for skating. While city officials expressed concern about the green space, arguing that they’d rather have more skating features in the park, Conklin explained that the green area makes “dead space” more aesthetically pleasing, makes the park appear to be larger, and provides a seating area for park users.
