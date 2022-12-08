RAPID CITY – The Bureau of Reclamation began lowering the water levels into Rapid Creek late last week to conduct repairs to the Pactola Reservoir left regulating gate. In coordination with our partner at the City of Rapid City, Reclamation temporarily lowered levels to 11 cubic feet per second (cfs) to facilitate required repairs to the dam.

Concrete cavitation was identified during an inspection in November near the left gate. Monday, planned repair work began, and the bypass was opened to allow continued flows while repairs were being made.

