Teens now eligible for COVID-19 vaccination

PIERRE — South Dakota teens and pre-teens are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.
The South Dakota Department of Health announced Wednesday that 12- to 15-year-olds statewide can now get a COVID shot.
The announcement comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use for this age group. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also recommended it this week. The previous threshold for those who could be vaccinated was 16.
According to U.S. Census data, 48,120 state residents qualify under the 12-15 age group. Under South Dakota law, parental consent is still required to vaccinate minors.
Health department officials say that given vaccines have proven safe and effective, offering them to this age group is yet another way to protect people and communities against COVID-19.
Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said Wednesday during a DOH news conference that although older adults are at risk for more severe symptoms if they contract COVID-19, it is still important to vaccinate adolescents.
“It is important for all people who are eligible for vaccines to become vaccinated because that helps slow the spread of the virus in our communities and that slows down its ability to develop variants,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “The quicker we can put this pandemic behind us, the better. We will be able to do the things we value in our lives and do those safely.”
As of Wednesday, the number of residents ages 16 and older who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 has reached the 50% threshold. More than 304,435 South Dakotans having completed their full vaccine series.
State health officials have set as a goal to inoculate 70% of the state’s population in hopes of achieving herd immunity. That is the point where a population is so widely protected against COVID-19 that the virus which causes the disease struggles to spread.
But demand for vaccinations has dropped across South Dakota and the nation in the past month.
Malsam-Rysdon said the state and its vaccination partners - Avera Health, Sanford Health, Monument Health, Mobridge Hospital, and the Northern Plains Health Network — moved to an order-on-demand system for COVID vaccine in the past week. For months, the state would take all doses that had been allocated for South Dakota.
“We’ve asked our partners that are eligible to get vaccine through the state allocation to order what they anticipate needing in the coming weeks,” Malsam-Rysdon said.
That could cut down on any waste of vaccine.
The number of people coming in for their first shot has slowed down as compared to the early days of the vaccine release, Malsam-Rysdon said.
“We are going to need to work on this through the summer months and continue to help people make that choice (to get vaccinated). We expect to be working on this for some time,” she said.
The state is ramping up its promotional campaign to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations and dispel any mis-information through newspaper, TV, radio and social media.
“It’s more than media. It’s really working with community-based organizations across the state so that people can get valid information about vaccines. We want people to have the correct information to make the decision for themselves,” Malsam-Rysdon said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.