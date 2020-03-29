Teen rescued after fall near Falling Rock

RAPID CITY — A Rapid City teen was badly injured in a fall about 4 p.m., Saturday, near Falling Rock in Pennington County. He was reportedly hiking with friends and lost his footing on loose rocks, rolling and hitting rocks down some 150 feet. Life Flight responded, but the 16-year-old male was taken by ambulance to Monument Health in Rapid City. His medical condition is not known at this time.
The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office responded along with Pennington County Search and Rescue, Johnson Siding Volunteer Fire Department, United States Forest Service and Life Flight.
