Teen found guilty of murder in fatal Rapid City shooting

RAPID CITY (AP) — A teenager accused in a fatal shooting in Rapid City more than three years ago has been found guilty of second-degree murder by a jury in Pennington County.
Seventeen-year-old Ronald Black Cloud, who was 14 when the shooting occurred, was tried in adult court for the death of 43-year-old Nathan Graham.
During closing arguments Wednesday, Deputy State’s Attorney Lara Roetzel told jurors that Black Cloud acted without regard for human life, noting that he and his friend, Ross Johnson, were trespassing on Graham’s property the night of the shooting and were told to leave but didn’t.
The two had went to Graham’s house looking for Graham’s stepson, despite Johnson knowing that he was not allowed at the home.
Roetzel also argued that neither Black Cloud’s nor Johnson’s safety was being threatened as Graham had been walking away from the two before he was shot by Black Cloud at Johnson’s instruction.
A sentencing date for Black Cloud has not been set.
Johnson was sentenced to 20 years in prison in June after he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and being an accessory to the second-degree murder of Graham.
