Teen Court banquet honors young program volunteers

DEADWOOD — “This is a night to celebrate you. You are the heart and soul of Teen Court,” said Lexi Lux, the director of the Lawrence County Teen Court program in her address to the 50 or so guests gathered Tuesday night at the Charlie Utter Theater in Deadwood.
“This is also a night to celebrate you guys — your contributions to our organization,” she added.
Teen Court is a voluntary program that assists teenage offenders, ages 10-18, in assuming responsibility for their behavior through involvement in the judicial process and service in the community. First-time offenders are brought before a jury of their peers where they are sentenced to constructive service within the community.
Lux shared the program’s 2021 statistics.
“We had 75 referrals come through Teen Court this last year,” she said. “We had 20 court nights and we had a 95% successful completion rate. Of those 75 cases, we had 21 tobacco cases, seven alcohol violations, nine marijuana violations, countless traffic, as well as lots of other things, including destruction of property and things like that. Our defendants were required to complete over 1,900 hours of community service and you guys, our volunteers, completed over 300 hours of community service.”
More than a dozen teen volunteers were recognized for their contribution to the overall 300-hour accomplishment.
“I’m very, very thankful for all of you guys this year,” Lux said. “We’ve had such a big increase in volunteerism and it’s awesome to see. Thank you.”
Judges, employees of the Lawrence County State’s Attorney’s office, and LCTC board members were thanked for their service to the program, as well.
The evening’s top award, garnering the highest recognition was the Leadership Award, which went to Halle Fjelland of Spearfish.
“This acknowledges and celebrates exemplary leadership that has a significant and positive impact on advancing the mission of Teen Court and positive impact on their peers, both inside and outside the court room,” Lux said. “This person is a two-year volunteer. They’ve completed 24 volunteer hours this year, during her senior year, which is an accomplishment in and of itself. They have brought several new volunteers into the program. They have discussed Teen Court’s impact on them within the community and unfortunately, they were unable to attend tonight because they are on a college campus visit.”
Fjelland is also the recipient of the Teen Court scholarship in the amount of $500 for the college of her choice.
The Shining Star award, which honors a student for outstanding contributions they’ve made to Teen Court, went to John Sundstrom of Lead-Deadwood.
“This person has been volunteering for Teen Court for two years,” Lux said. “They always have a smile on their face. They always have a witty comment and they are an excellent advocate for defendant rights and making sure the defendants are given a fair opportunity for representation in the program.”
The Outstanding Teen Attorney award went to Brooklyn DeNeui of Lead-Deadwood.
“This recognizes an individual who has demonstrated a strong commitment to the goals of restorative justice, for which Teen Court was established,” Lux said. “And that is done through the promotion of justice, upholding honor and dignity within the Teen Court program and this award recognizes a teen attorney who has shown exceptional dedication to these goals and upheld them in various ways.”
Teen Court was developed in October 1995 in Lawrence County as the first teen court in the State of South Dakota and is a 501(c) 3 non-profit located in Deadwood. Teen Court is conducted in the Lawrence County Courthouse on the first and third Monday nights of the month.
