DEADWOOD – Lawrence County Teen Court, a voluntary program that assists teenage offenders, ages 10-18, in assuming responsibility for their behavior through involvement in the judicial process and service in the community, celebrated its successes over the past year at an April 25 banquet.
First-time offenders are brought before a jury of their peers where they are sentenced to constructive service within the community.
“This year, we had 65 total cases that came through in 2022,” said Lawrence County Teen Court Executive Director Lexi Lux in her address to the 40 or so guests gathered April 25 at the Roundhouse in Lead to honor the Lawrence County Teen Court program and the young volunteers who act as its jurors and attorneys. “It’s a little bit lower than the previous year … So far, for 2023, we are at 28 cases and we are a third of the way through the year and we are almost at 50% of what we did in 2022. There’s a lot of different things that factor into that. But I still think that that says a lot about the relationship that we have with our state’s attorney’s office, public defender’s office, and also, it says a lot about you guys as volunteers. That you guys are being such a big impact on your community, that our attorneys are making the decision to refer things to us feel that this is going to be an impactful program. That has everything to do with you guys.”
Collectively, the Teen Court volunteers completed 465 hours volunteering.
“The vast majority of that being on court nights,” Lux said.
“We’ve also brought in a lot of new volunteers this year,” Lux said. “We had about 10 new volunteers, just with teenagers this year, which is fantastic … the fact that we’ve been able to increase the amount of volunteers that we have has been phenomenal and it really makes the program, itself, more impactful for the youth that we’re trying to help.”
Lux thanked Public Defender Amber Richey and Deputy Public Defender Adam Bryson for their help.
“We absolutely love having you guys with us on court nights,” Richey said. “We are incredibly appreciative of the fact that you guys have taken this on as your project and have really done a lot to make this a much more professional environment. It has made a huge difference. And the fact that you guys have really helped to pull some of our volunteers out of their comfort zones, making them do prosecution or defense, or vice versa.”
In January, Meade County was added to the Lawrence County Teen Court program.
“We’re really trying to increase our volunteer base there … with the eventual goal that we will have separate court nights in Meade County,” Lux said.
Verla Little came to work for Teen Court part-time in July of 2022 and in the last couple of weeks, came to work full-time for the program.
“I think that you’re only going to see positive things coming from having her on board and helping us to make this program, even more than what it is right now,” Lux said.
Lux said the mock trial will be brought back to the program, following a five-year hiatus.
“One thing that we all work on and have done a really good job with is learning to be accepting of everyone around us,” Lux said. “We are no better than any of the teenagers that are coming through our program. It’s very easy for us to end up in that position. I think that the growth that I’ve seen with all of you guys, I hope that it has helped you guys to learn to make some good choices and hopefully, it helps you guys to be successful. That’s our goal. We want to see you guys learn. We want to see you guys be successful.”
More than a dozen Lawrence County Teen Court volunteers were recognized for their contributions.
Scholarship awards went to seniors Brooklyn DeNeui ($750) and Kashton Dillman ($500)
“I hope that future generations will continue volunteering their support, since it’s a wonderful program that gives kids a second chance,” DeNeui said.
“Teen Court has taught me to be very respectful to my peers and community,” Dillman said. “I’ve learned to become more responsible, be honest, and make great decisions.”
The evening’s top award, garnering the highest recognition for individual achievement, was the Leadership award, which went to Brooklyn DeNeui of Lead-Deadwood High School.
“This award acknowledges and celebrates exemplary leadership that has a significant and positive impact on advancing the mission of Teen Court and positive impacts on their peers, both inside and outside of the court room,” Lux said. “This person, I have known, for three or four years … and I can tell you, from a very young age, her dad only had eyes for her and … it is absolutely apparent that what his goals for his daughter are, are definitely coming to fruition.”
Lux went on to say that when DeNeui is in court, she gives it the time and attention that the case needs.
“She does an excellent job with our teens. She’s done an excellent job working with our volunteers,” Lux said. “We really appreciate everything that Brooklyn DeNeui has been able to bring to our program.”
The Shining Star award went to Kashton Dillman of Lead-Deadwood High School.
“This honors a student for outstanding commitment and contributions to the Lawrence County Teen Court program,” Lux said.
The Outstanding Teen Attorney award went to John Sundstrom of Lead-Deadwood High School.
Richey presented the award and said goal of the public defender’s office with the program is to make sure Teen Court is treated like a true court room, so that the participants are really seeing what happens in court from a jury and attorney perspective and a respondent/defendant perspective.
“The Outstanding Teen Attorney award recognizes an individual who has demonstrated a strong commitment to the goals of restorative justice, for which the Lawrence County Teen Court was established,” Richey said. “Promotion of the administration of justice for the public good, upholding the honor and dignity of the Lawrence County Teen Court program, trial and jury, preserving and enhancing the rights of persons who have access to the courts and/or justice system, and to afford everyone a full, fair, and timely remedy for wrongs done. This award recognizes a teen attorney who has shown exceptional dedication to these goals and upheld them in various ways, including advocating for teen defendants while balancing that need with the need for justice.”
Lawrence County Teen Court was developed in October 1995 in Lawrence County as the first teen court in the State of South Dakota and is a 501(c) 3 non-profit located in Deadwood. Teen Court is conducted in the Lawrence County Courthouse on the first and third Monday nights of the month.
