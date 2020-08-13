DEADWOOD — For Strider Bikes Founder and President Ryan McFarland, having bicycles in the schools is just as important as having books and white boards, and he aims to make that happen through All Kids Bike.
All Kids Bike is a movement of the Strider Education Foundation, which raises money and awareness about the importance of teaching kids how to ride bikes. Through the All Kids Bike movement kindergarten physical education classes across the country receive 18 Strider bikes and helmets, a full curriculum, a series of instructional videos for the teacher to become a certified instructor, and at least five years of program support. The goal is to teach kids how to ride bikes early on, so they develop the confidence, satisfaction and health benefits that can only come from the outdoor activity. So far at least 214 schools across the country have benefitted from the program, including the Lead-Deadwood, Spearfish, and Newell school districts.
This year Strider and All Kids Bike are at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, raising awareness about the program.
“If we don’t get them on a balance bike today, we’re not going to have them at the Legends Ride tomorrow,” McFarland said at Deadwood’s Outlaw Square on Monday, as a large crowd of riders assembled for the 13th Annual Legends Ride. “Kids typically have learned to ride bikes around 5 or 6 years old. But with TV and electronics and all the other organized sports, bicycling has kind of taken a back seat to everything. Today in the United States the majority of kids do not learn how to ride a bike and three-quarters of American children won’t ride a bike even one time this year. So, getting them started early, very early, before they get into too much of the electronics is a big boost. It’s gets them outside, active and healthy.”
On display throughout the Rally this year are custom Strider bikes, built by six famous female custom motorcycle builders. The bikes will be auctioned to raise money for All Kids Bike at the Mecum Auction, a famous vehicle auction held in Dallas, Texas, Aug. 27-29. Wayne Lilly, senior director of development for All Kids Bike, said the builders were selected for their involvement in promoting women in the motorcycle and biking industry. Builders included three-time motorcycle hall of fame inductee and vintage motorcycle racer Cris Sommers-Simmons, and Lena Fairless of Strokers Dallas.
“From the female builder perspective the goal is a couple of things. One is to help All Kids Bike. The other is to help young girls learn to bike,” Lilly said. “With biking comes confidence and mobility an the love of adventure. We all celebrate the same thing. As young ladies gain more confidence in kindergarten that also propels them to pursue career or ambition with a little more confidence and ability. We all know that rite of passage of learning to ride a bike does trigger a lot of emotional development within a human being. I would go as far as saying what we’re all concerned about is well being and health as two elements we are all celebrating.”
Lilly went on to explain that the All Kids Bike movement provides schools with Strider 14X balance to pedal conversion bike, that is designed specifically for kids ages 3 to 7.
“So for kindergartners it fits their inseam perfectly,” he said. “The secret is that they convert in the midst of PE class. That makes all the world of difference when it comes to success.”
For more information or to contribute to All Kids Bike, visit allkidsbike.org.
