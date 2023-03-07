HURON — The South Dakota State Fair and the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources encourage teachers to submit student education entries in the Arts & Education Building for the 2023 South Dakota State Fair. Last year, 98 exhibitors entered over 5,000 entries. Project areas include various mediums of art, literature, computer graphics, and more.
Entry forms are due to the State Fair office by April 14.
“Displaying projects in the Arts & Education Building at the State Fair gave my students an opportunity to receive statewide recognition for their art talent,” retired West Central teacher, David Tuch, said. “It is a great program because you can submit lots of projects, allowing many of your students’ art to be displayed.”
All classroom subjects are eligible and public schools, private schools, and homeschools can enter projects. Schools interested but concerned about how to get entries to the fairgrounds should contact the fair at (605) 353-7340 for assistance.
“For some teachers, it’s a tradition.” State Fair Manager Peggy Besch said. “The education division is a great way to showcase their students’ work. Parents, family, and students love seeing their projects on display in the Arts & Education Building.”
The Education Department handbook and instruction on how to enter are available online on the State Fair website. Teachers are encouraged to use the online entry process this year.
The State Fair runs Aug. 31 – Sept. 4. Channel Seeds preview night will be Aug. 30. More information about the State Fair can be found at www.sdstatefair.com.
