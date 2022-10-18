DEADWOOD — Urging the community to take spay and neuter seriously, Twin City Animal Shelter (TCAS) volunteers say they will need help rehoming some 25 cats and kittens over the course of the next few weeks, due to a local situation in which they were discovered.
“What we need is people to adopt. That’s what we need. Really, that’s what we need,” said TCAS volunteer Teah Pray. “We need people to ask themselves, ‘Can I take one?’”
The cats are of various ages, males and females, and TCAS was full before this influx.
“One in seven cats gets a good home,” said Pray. “One in four dogs gets a good home. They need good homes.”
In the midst of this unfortunate event, TCAS officials are revisiting one of their prime missions and urging all community members to spay or neuter their pets.
Twin City Animal Shelter Volunteer Director Gail Bunch administers the shelter’s spay/neuter program.
“She makes the appointment. She travels back and forth with them,” Pray said.
Why is Bunch so dedicated to the effort?
“Because I care about the animals,” she said. “Because that’s the answer. That’s the only answer. Because if you’re not doing that, you have to kill them. That’s what it will come to.”
“And we do anything not to do it, but you know what? How are we going to place that many animals?” Pray said. “Somebody’s got to, or they’re suffering. Do you just expect them to live out on their own?”
For newcomers to the community who might not be aware, the Twin City Animal Shelter assists with spay/neuter through a voucher program.
“They simply call a Sarah McEvoy’s number and we will send them a certificate to assist with spay/neuter,” Pray said. “Lead and Deadwood, if you have literally no means, then we can pick it up. But if you have any means, we will expect some co-pay. Other areas, because we get it from all over, a 30-mile radius, we have to have a co-pay. You have to have a co-pay to have a certificate and it’s still one heck of a deal.”
For spay/neuter vouchers, contact TCAS Volunteer Sarah McEvoy at 578-3918. Donna Watson of the West River Spay/Neuter Coalition at 578-9770 is another resource for spay/neuter assistance.
“Shelters seem to be full,” said TCAS Volunteer Teah Pray. “And because they’re full, coming into the shelter really isn’t the solution to the problem. You still have the problem. Build it and they will come concept. You can build the nicest shelter, but guess what? Unless you get behind your community and do spay/neuter, there is no answer. Shelters are doing what they can do. They really are. The responsibility needs to go back on the owner. You need to spay and neuter. And we will help you.”
Pray feels the local situation is reflective of an overburdening of shelters nationwide.
“When we had the pandemic, shelters placed like crazy,” Pray said. “People were home. People were lonely. People had time. But now, it’s gone the opposite.”
A look at the shelter’s adoption board shows a high level of activity in the last two weeks.
“We’ve non-stop been calling people,” Bunch said.
“The problem is there are too many. Why are there too many? We’re not spaying and neutering enough,” Pray said. “Come and look. Come and adopt.”
For those interested in adopting, call Twin City Animal Shelter at 584-2480.
