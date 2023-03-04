LEAD — The Twin City Animal Shelter takes in more than 200 pets a year, and has issued spay and neuter vouchers for more than 1,200 animals over the last two years.
As more people move to the Lead-Deadwood area from out of state, volunteers with the Twin City Animal Shelter said their numbers are increasing significantly, and they are looking to the community for more help now than ever. One of the ways they are reaching out is with a direct mail campaign, which informs residents about the services provided at the shelter and provides a list of ways they can help — including a link that leads to a donation site capable of accepting credit cards.
“With all the new residents from out of state moving into our area we have seen an increase in animals coming into the shelter and an increased stress on our volunteers for other overpopulation issues that had to be dealt with outside of the shelter environment,” said Friends of the Twin City Animal Shelter volunteer Sue Hayes. “Therefore, we decided if we could get enough sponsors to cover the costs involved, we would do an all-door direct mailer to everyone in Lead, Deadwood and Central City.”
Hayes said Mile Up Marketing in Lead took on the project for the shelter, and secured The Real Estate Center of Deadwood, Saloon No. 10, The Lodge, Bar-Sto Precision Machine, Monument Health of Deadwood, FognDroz, Deadwood Eyecare, Warren and Rhonda Schaffer, and Bob and Cindy McNeill as sponsors.
The flier, which was slated to arrive in households this week, highlights the shelter’s spay and neuter program. It states that the shelter takes in about 215 animals per year, with about 115 of those returned to their owners. The shelter also adopts out about 90 animals a year, providing spay and neuter services for each pet before it leaves the facility. Those animals that cannot be spayed and neutered before leaving the shelter, such as kittens, are picked up by a shelter volunteer for the service when the pet becomes of age. The shelter also offers vouchers for low-cost spay and neuter services for residents of Lead, Deadwood and Central City.
“Our mission has always been to decrease overpopulation and unwanted pets by offering these services to our community,” Hayes said. “We were the first shelter to make sure that every animal that leaves our shelter is spayed or neutered, and has all their shots. Our most vital goal has always been to raise awareness about spay and neutering pets and offering our help to the community. Too many animal shelters are full, and we have been proactive and ambitious in our mission of no more unwanted pets.”
The flier offers a QR code that leads residents to a site that can take credit card donations. It also lists other ways people can help the shelter, including donations of pet food, toys and treats, white vinegar, clean and small blankets, clean towels, clean pet carriers, and clean pet beds.
