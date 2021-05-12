TC Senior Center selling building

LEAD — For at least 50 years the Twin Cities Senior Citizens Center has hosted bingo, dinners, cards, rummage sales, dances and more at its Main Street location. But now the seniors are preparing to move out, as they get ready to sell their building.
Dwindling membership numbers and a lack of funds from dues, combined with concerns about COVID-19 prompted members at the Twin Cities Senior Citizen’s Center to put the building on the market, and leaders report that a sale is currently pending. After the sale is completed, seniors plan to meet at the Rod & Gun Club once a month for a meal and fellowship.
But before the seniors completely moved out, one of their last official acts in the building was to honor Millie VanDerwerff, who served as director, chief cook, bottle washer, receipts tabulator, and board member of the Twin Cities Senior Citizens Center for 23 years.
“She has worn these many hats well and all will miss her leadership,” said current director Pat Asmussen. “Those present shared a delicious meal and good memories.”
Asmussen reported that one of VanDerwerff’s most significant contributions to the center recently was tabulating receipts from Lynn’s Dakotamart, for contributions from the Lynn’s We Care program. Her efforts resulted in at least $39,000 in donations from Lynn’s Dakotamart, which have kept the senior center operational for many years.
VanDerwerff said while she is thankful to have a place to gather at the Rod & Gun Club, she will miss the building that has changed hands a few times throughout Lead’s history. In Lead’s early years it was a bakery, with a filling station around the corner. Then the American Legion purchased it and shortly thereafter, the Legion sold it to the Twin Cities Senior Citizens Center for $1. Back then, she said, there were at least 200 members who used the space to play cards, bingo, host dances for their teenage grandchildren and more.
“We had 220 for a Thanksgiving meal and the bank paid for the turkeys,” she said. “It was packed. We had people all over the place. For about four years it was packed every Thanksgiving, and then it started to slow down.”
For 85-year-old Vanderwerff, involvement at the senior center was an opportunity to stay connected with her friends. VanDerwerff, who moved to Lead in 1980 when her husband took a job with the sawmill in Spearfish, said many of the friends she made in her early years of raising two children in the community, running Robb’s Inc. Grocery on Main Street, and working to clean the pool at the Homestake Opera House, are the same friends she sees at the senior center functions.
“I ran the Robb’s store for 14 years,” she said. “Ray (Metzger) came in and helped empty boxes and stuff. Marie Devries worked for me. I finally retired at the store. I know everybody in town.”
As the current board members, DeVries, Metzger and Asmussen will oversee regular monthly potlucks that will start in June for current and prospective members of the Twin Cities Senior Citizens Center.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.