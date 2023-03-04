Whitewood’s last three librarians gathered Tuesday to thank outgoing librarian Rea Weyrich, center, and welcome incoming librarian Tarah Mitchell, right, Dorothy Martian, left, served as head librarian before Weyrich. Pioneer photos by Jason Gross
WHITEWOOD — Tarah Mitchell spent many hours at Whitewood’s library while growing up in her native town. She officially started as library director on Wednesday and would like to keep serving the community.
The Whitewood City Council officially hired Mitchell to this post at its Feb. 21 meeting. She succeeds Rea Weyrich, who stepped down after spending 25 years in this post.
Mitchell previously ran Whitewood’s after-school program. She decided to apply for the head librarian post since she already knew many of the students.
“It was just something that I really have always been drawn to. I have always loved the library,” Mitchell said. She added she has also loved the support the institution receives.
Mitchell moved away from Whitewood for almost 10 years and moved back sometime around 2013.
“We enjoy the books and the computers,” Mitchell said in describing what she and the family like most about the library.
Mitchell’s early memories center on going to the library, looking through the books, and enjoying that time with siblings and friends.
“I would like to continue everything that Rea (Weyrich) has set up and has started for the library,” Mitchell said. She added the library plays a huge role in a community, especially one of Whitewood’s size of roughly 900 residents.
“It’s the cornerstone of our community,” Mitchell said. “It brings everybody together.”
Mitchell said she would be in a learning mode. She added she has the drive to figure out things, with other area librarians lending their expertise.
She most looks forward to meeting all of the patrons.
