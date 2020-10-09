SPEARFISH — Cool, but not freezing, overnight temperatures and calm winds have helped maintain this year’s fall colors in Spearfish Canyon well past their peak. Thousands have taken in the spectacle this fall, and the days are limited to take in another look. To view more photos like these provided by Brittany Kahl and John Mitchell, visit brittanykahlphotography.com or sodakmoments.com.
